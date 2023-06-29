Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 101

Let's talk about Across The Spider-Verse, The Flash, and Superman: Legacy!
Donovan Erskine
1

After a month-long hiatus, Pop! Goes the Culture! is back! There's a lot of movie and TV news that we missed, so let's not waste too much time. Donovan and Greg are chomping at the bit to dive in!

Episode 101 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

After a busy month that kept us away nearly all of June, we're going to be catching up on all the biggest news. We're talking Across The Spider-Verse, The Flash's disappointing box office return, and an Among Us TV show.

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Mute those phones, it's time for episode 101 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

