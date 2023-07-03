Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - July 3, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Ambiguousamphibian explores the world of Stellaris

I love the content this bloke creates.

Getting to Onyx in Halo Infinite...

...except you cannot use movement tech.

Adam talks about Mythbusters misconceptions!

I remember watching Mythbusters whenever I was on holidays somewhere that had Foxtel or the equivalent.

Lance has done it again. Bloodborne on PS5 at 60fps

Why won't Sony remaster this game already? Seriously.

Breaking all the rules

How many naughty things can you fit into one photo?

This cat gets ridiculously big

He's so big!

Get your foot through the hole

Gotta make sure your shoe makes it through, too.

His mum has come to save him

Zuck would absolutely dominate in this fight.

Cat in the hospital

There is a CAT in the HOSPITAL.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!

I love seeing Rad sleep like this. He's always pressing his face into something while snoozing. You can see more pictures like this one over on Shackpets!

Sam's cat Rad sleeping with his face pressed into a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola