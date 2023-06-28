Evening Reading - June 28, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mega Ran is All Elite!

big salute to the #AEWFightForever team for including FIVE Mega Ran tracks in the jukebox! turn those up and happy gaming. pic.twitter.com/paWBvys4Nt — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) June 28, 2023

Always cool to see him get his due.

A British frog appears!

Ello, Govna!

Tatooine Vibes

Oh, the nostalgia.

Dan Trachtenberg is directing a Stranger Things episode!

This is awesome news! If you're not familiar with Dan's work, go watch Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

New FNAF movie trailer

The new trailer for the ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S’ movie has been released.



In theaters on October 27. pic.twitter.com/DPo3qpZKTf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 27, 2023

I think I prefer the first trailer, but this looks super solid!

The Barbie Dream House is real

The ‘BARBIE’ Dream House has mysteriously appeared in Malibu.



(via @johnschreiber) pic.twitter.com/NV4Wwy9o9B — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 26, 2023

You know what, I'd stay a night.

Another Liam Neeson action film

everyone wake up, new liam neeson movie is upon us pic.twitter.com/cI1zJbAKVO — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 28, 2023

This one is pretty much Speed, but in his car. Cool!

R.I.P Ryan Mallet

The Baltimore Ravens were TEN-point underdogs heading into this game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.



In honour of the late Ryan Mallett, here’s a highlight package of him guiding the Ravens to another famous victory.



Rest in peace, Ryan. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/J4Yi5WaE5z — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) June 28, 2023

Gone too soon. Rest in peace.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to vote for her on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.