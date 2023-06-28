Evening Reading - June 28, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Walking Dead and Invincible tabletop games set to launch this year
- Theorycraft Games' Project Loki gets gameplay reveal
- Final Fantasy 16 crosses 3 million units sold in first week
- Mojang to abandon Minecraft Subreddit amid unpopular changes
- Stardew Valley & Slay the Spire are coming to Apple Arcade
- Red Dead Redemption gets new rating in Korea, spurring rumors of a remaster
- Google distances itself from drag show after some employees claim religious discrimination
- Silent Hill 2 remake is Bloober Team's first game in a transition to 'mass-market horror'
- Bobby Kotick says Switch successor will be closer to Xbox One & PS4 performance
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Mega Ran is All Elite!
big salute to the #AEWFightForever team for including FIVE Mega Ran tracks in the jukebox! turn those up and happy gaming. pic.twitter.com/paWBvys4Nt— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) June 28, 2023
Always cool to see him get his due.
A British frog appears!
https://t.co/QYCs7Q2Kqv pic.twitter.com/O9QL7lGhke— Zane Schacht - Voice Goblin 🐀 (@VoicesByZane) June 27, 2023
Ello, Govna!
Tatooine Vibes
June 27, 2023
Oh, the nostalgia.
Dan Trachtenberg is directing a Stranger Things episode!
Welcome to Hawkins @DannyTRS !https://t.co/RrDnF8aHBB— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 28, 2023
This is awesome news! If you're not familiar with Dan's work, go watch Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane.
New FNAF movie trailer
The new trailer for the ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S’ movie has been released.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 27, 2023
In theaters on October 27. pic.twitter.com/DPo3qpZKTf
I think I prefer the first trailer, but this looks super solid!
The Barbie Dream House is real
The ‘BARBIE’ Dream House has mysteriously appeared in Malibu.— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 26, 2023
(via @johnschreiber) pic.twitter.com/NV4Wwy9o9B
You know what, I'd stay a night.
Another Liam Neeson action film
everyone wake up, new liam neeson movie is upon us pic.twitter.com/cI1zJbAKVO— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 28, 2023
This one is pretty much Speed, but in his car. Cool!
R.I.P Ryan Mallet
The Baltimore Ravens were TEN-point underdogs heading into this game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.— Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) June 28, 2023
In honour of the late Ryan Mallett, here’s a highlight package of him guiding the Ravens to another famous victory.
Rest in peace, Ryan. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/J4Yi5WaE5z
Gone too soon. Rest in peace.
