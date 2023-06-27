Evening Reading - June 27, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’re getting pretty close to a solid holiday weekend, but there’s still a few more days to go. Nonetheless, we’re about to wind down the path to easy street as we coast into the mid-week. Before we get there, though, we have to end the day of posting proper. Here’s a freshly-baked Evening Reading for you. Enjoy!
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Xbox Game Studios Head Matt Booty said Microsoft could 'spend Sony out of business' in 2019 email
- New Resident Evil 4 achievements spark speculation about upcoming DLC
- Diablo 4's Season 1 cosmetics won't be restricted to character classes
- Among Us animated series reportedly in development at CBS Studios
- Hearthstone gets godly with Titans expansion
- Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.3 patch notes
- Diablo 4 Update 1.0.3 patch notes
- Unity (U) announces AI software marketplace
- Throne and Liberty combines vintage MMORPG play with a living world
- Sand Land welcomes players to an open world RPG with tanks
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged builds on its surprise hit predecessor
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective review: Spruced-up spectral sleuthing
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
News from the Street Fighter 6 grind
This is the most Marisa-ass start to a mirror match I’ve ever had. #StreetFighter6 #SF6 #SF6_Marisa pic.twitter.com/VPUAeatNI4— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) June 22, 2023
I had one of the funniest match starts I’ve ever had last week. Can’t resist sharing this one.
Meanwhile, Jamie’s wildin’ under the influence
Nothing like Granny's herbal drink to start the day! 🍶 pic.twitter.com/EIsIBEdRDD— RSN | Boltstrike (@Boltstrike_) June 26, 2023
I really have a hard time overcoming Jamie. This video is a good snapshot of why.
Turn up the heat!
Crank it up! 🎵— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 27, 2023
The Street Fighter 6: Original Soundtrack is coming to music streaming platforms in late July 2023 and includes a whopping 284 tracks! #SF6 pic.twitter.com/1V01XPDXAQ
Street Fighter 6 has a fantastic soundtrack and that’s a lot of music to enjoy as you will.
The Grimace Shake can’t be stopped, even by Sonic
Happy Birthday, Grimace! pic.twitter.com/dnxIEVE2nn— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 27, 2023
Truly, the memes out of the Grimace Shake have been ridiculously good.
Get grammar’d, Dracula
On brand for my sense of humor and the novel I #amwriting. pic.twitter.com/9JO1AYrScM— David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) June 27, 2023
The impeccable David Craddock coming in with the steel chair of word etiquette. Love this one.
Happy Pride month, Metal Gear fans
metal gear solid: peace walker pic.twitter.com/H70ZHaATgZ— maddie 👑 マディ (@othatsraspberry) June 27, 2023
It's true. Every one of those guys really, really cares about the Big Boss.
A storm may be penetrating your area
This storm is a real dick. pic.twitter.com/CGIc6ZuLfR— Jason Fanelli (@BigManFanelli) June 27, 2023
Ahem. Try not to get soaked out there.
Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great evening and good week!
