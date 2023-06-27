Evening Reading - June 27, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’re getting pretty close to a solid holiday weekend, but there’s still a few more days to go. Nonetheless, we’re about to wind down the path to easy street as we coast into the mid-week. Before we get there, though, we have to end the day of posting proper. Here’s a freshly-baked Evening Reading for you. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

News from the Street Fighter 6 grind

I had one of the funniest match starts I’ve ever had last week. Can’t resist sharing this one.

Meanwhile, Jamie’s wildin’ under the influence

Nothing like Granny's herbal drink to start the day! 🍶 pic.twitter.com/EIsIBEdRDD — RSN | Boltstrike (@Boltstrike_) June 26, 2023

I really have a hard time overcoming Jamie. This video is a good snapshot of why.

Turn up the heat!

Crank it up! 🎵



The Street Fighter 6: Original Soundtrack is coming to music streaming platforms in late July 2023 and includes a whopping 284 tracks! #SF6 pic.twitter.com/1V01XPDXAQ — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 27, 2023

Street Fighter 6 has a fantastic soundtrack and that’s a lot of music to enjoy as you will.

The Grimace Shake can’t be stopped, even by Sonic

Truly, the memes out of the Grimace Shake have been ridiculously good.

Get grammar’d, Dracula

On brand for my sense of humor and the novel I #amwriting. pic.twitter.com/9JO1AYrScM — David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) June 27, 2023

The impeccable David Craddock coming in with the steel chair of word etiquette. Love this one.

Happy Pride month, Metal Gear fans

metal gear solid: peace walker pic.twitter.com/H70ZHaATgZ — maddie 👑 マディ (@othatsraspberry) June 27, 2023

It's true. Every one of those guys really, really cares about the Big Boss.

A storm may be penetrating your area

This storm is a real dick. pic.twitter.com/CGIc6ZuLfR — Jason Fanelli (@BigManFanelli) June 27, 2023

Ahem. Try not to get soaked out there.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine June 27, 2023. We hope you enjoyed. If you’d like to support the site, we invite you to take part in Shacknews Mercury, where you can help us keep the site ad-free for as little as a dollar a month. It’s how we can continue to bring you features like the new Shouts in Cortex, which we hope to make your one-stop shop for social media needs. Even so, you don’t need a dollar to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness.

Silo smiles so brightly when you give her the good pets. Make sure to vote for her and other cute furry pals on Shackpets!

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great evening and good week!