ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 340 See if Wario needs my help making video games in WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames! on Stevetendo.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping into the cutthroat world of video game creation to help out our friend, Wario in the Game Boy Advance version of WarioWare. For those who don’t know, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames! is a mini-game collection on the Game Boy advance where Wario tries his hand at creating cool video games. You’ll have to be on your toes as WarioWare has all kinds of game genres to play.

The game pays homage to classic games like Super Mario, the Legend of Zelda and other NES games in the mini games. When I was younger, I remember not knowing what to expect when I first played WarioWare and then having a great time with it. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out if WarioWare for the Game Boy Advance stands up today with the Stevetendo show.

How hard can game design be if Wario can do it?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of Live A Live playthrough. The game has two chapters left in the main story and I don't know if there's anything after that. My first-ever Pikmin playthrough continues next week as well so there's a lot to be excited for on the Stevetendo show!

If you think you’ve done all there is to do in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, I can assure you there’s always something new to discover. You can use all the helpful guides and videos that the crack Zelda players at Shacknews have put together for everyone to use. If you’d rather watch great shows, like the Stevetendo show, make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel with Prime Gaming.

Yet again, it’s another baseball night in the Stevetendo show house. The weather is slightly better in New Jersey today and the Mets are welcoming the Brewers to Citi Field. It hasn’t been the year the Mets wanted this year but, hopefully, there’s plenty of games left in the season to catch up. If the fast pace of WarioWare allows it, we’ll check the score of the game during the livestream.