Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.3 patch notes Bungie has released the patch notes for Destiny 2's 7.1.0.3 update.

Bungie has released the latest update for Destiny 2, fixing issues and making minor tweaks to keep fans engaged. Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.3 is live now, so let’s dive into the patch notes.

Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.3 patch notes



These are the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.3, as shared on the Bungie website:

Activities

Crucible

Fixed an issue where the Powerlifter Triumph could be completed before gilding the Glorious Seal.

Competitive: Improved matchmaking times at higher skill tiers.

Trials of Osiris: Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access the game mode while on step 3 of the introductory quest.

Trials of Osiris: Increased the drop rate of Adept weapons on a Flawless card after 7 wins.

Raids and Dungeons

Ghosts of the Deep: Fixed an issue where players could respawn outside the final encounter's arena.

Commendations

Fixed an issue where players could not access the Commendations screen after using the Wish Wall in The Last Wish Raid.

Fixed an issue where players could not access the Commendations screen after finishing a Deep Dive activity.

Fishing

Fixed an issue where the new Exotic fish Whispering Mothcarp could not be obtained.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Updated the Cenotaph Mask description to correctly state its perk behavior. The description has been updated to the following:

Steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Trace Rifle's magazine from reserves. Damaging a vehicle, boss, or Champion with a Trace Rifle marks them as the target. When an ally defeats the marked target, Special ammo is generated for you and Heavy ammo for your allies.

Fixed an issue where the rebound wave from Khepri's Horn was not dealing damage to enemies already damaged by the first wave.

Fixed an issue where the Couturier Longcoat ornament would show a hole underneath the right arm. If the issue persists, Warlocks are advised to contact their local Tower tailor.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where both Sweet Business and Telesto explosions could damage enemies through walls or other geometry.

Fixed an issue where Hollow Denial's sound effects could trigger sensitivity episodes for players with Semicircular Canal Dehiscence (SSCD).

Fixed an issue where unlocking the pattern for the Bump in the Night required a Season 17 entitlement to unlock.

Vendors

Fixed an issue where the Eververse tab would experience slowdowns in PC.

Fixed an issue where Red War Exotic focusing could award incorrect Exotics.

General

Localization

Chinese

Fixed an issue where audio would not play during a Forsaken cinematic.

Fixed an issue where a few subtitles did not correspond to the audio.

Those are the full patch notes for the 7.1.0.3 update.