Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.3 patch notes

Bungie has released the patch notes for Destiny 2's 7.1.0.3 update.
Donovan Erskine
1

Bungie has released the latest update for Destiny 2, fixing issues and making minor tweaks to keep fans engaged. Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.3 is live now, so let’s dive into the patch notes.

Key art for Destiny 2 The Witch Queen.

Source: Bungie

These are the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0.3, as shared on the Bungie website:

Activities

Crucible

  • Fixed an issue where the Powerlifter Triumph could be completed before gilding the Glorious Seal.
  • Competitive: Improved matchmaking times at higher skill tiers.
  • Trials of Osiris: Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access the game mode while on step 3 of the introductory quest.
  • Trials of Osiris: Increased the drop rate of Adept weapons on a Flawless card after 7 wins.

Raids and Dungeons

  • Ghosts of the Deep: Fixed an issue where players could respawn outside the final encounter's arena.

Commendations

  • Fixed an issue where players could not access the Commendations screen after using the Wish Wall in The Last Wish Raid.
  • Fixed an issue where players could not access the Commendations screen after finishing a Deep Dive activity.

Fishing

  • Fixed an issue where the new Exotic fish Whispering Mothcarp could not be obtained.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

  • Updated the Cenotaph Mask description to correctly state its perk behavior. The description has been updated to the following:
  • Steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Trace Rifle's magazine from reserves. Damaging a vehicle, boss, or Champion with a Trace Rifle marks them as the target. When an ally defeats the marked target, Special ammo is generated for you and Heavy ammo for your allies.
  • Fixed an issue where the rebound wave from Khepri's Horn was not dealing damage to enemies already damaged by the first wave.
  • Fixed an issue where the Couturier Longcoat ornament would show a hole underneath the right arm. If the issue persists, Warlocks are advised to contact their local Tower tailor.

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue where both Sweet Business and Telesto explosions could damage enemies through walls or other geometry.
  • Fixed an issue where Hollow Denial's sound effects could trigger sensitivity episodes for players with Semicircular Canal Dehiscence (SSCD).
  • Fixed an issue where unlocking the pattern for the Bump in the Night required a Season 17 entitlement to unlock.

Vendors

  • Fixed an issue where the Eververse tab would experience slowdowns in PC.
  • Fixed an issue where Red War Exotic focusing could award incorrect Exotics.

General

Localization

Chinese

  • Fixed an issue where audio would not play during a Forsaken cinematic.
  • Fixed an issue where a few subtitles did not correspond to the audio.

Those are the full patch notes for the 7.1.0.3 update. For all your Destiny 2 needs, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

