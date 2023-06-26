Evening Reading - June 26, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- 5 things to look for from this year's Super Mario RPG remake
- Final Fantasy 16 review: Get in the big monster, Clive
- Sonic Origins Plus Impressions: Pico Pico Retro
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Cortex Shouts short-form social media platform
- Emails show Microsoft considered acquiring Bungie and SEGA
- Alan Wake 2 looks more like a Resident Evil game and that's just fine
- Perfect Dark reboot is reportedly still years away from releasing
- THQ Nordic will begin limited print runs of all PC games starting with Jagged Alliance 3
- Riot Games announces cross-game 'Soul Fighter' summer event in July
- Biden announces plan to deliver high-speed internet to all Americans by 2030
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Monday, which means we need to watch some sudoku.
Let's learn about friendships
It's important to surround yourself with positive people and those you can trust!
Payday 3 is looking incredible
Check out this beta footage with no commentary. I can't wait.
Minesweeper was awesome.
Minesweeper pic.twitter.com/yZyj7LGU8J— Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) June 24, 2023
I can't believe it's no longer included on Windows. At least, I can't seem to find it. You know those memes were people are like, "Did anyone really know how to play this game?", I hate those.
Homemade cat harness
Ideas pic.twitter.com/3lOst7zTPI— Momentos Virales (@momentoviral) June 24, 2023
What delightful treasures have you got in your bag?
Four foods that show where you grew up
Using only food, where did you grow up?— SplashravenBlu 🌊🤿 (@AshravenBlu) June 25, 2023
nah yeah. https://t.co/RpHDbTwKrm pic.twitter.com/xRSMgxT8HE
Love me some XXXX.
Real life glitch
日本のシャコタンはまだまだ甘いようです。 pic.twitter.com/43Y0fhlK3U— ザキさん@w211 (@z_kh823) June 25, 2023
Looks like something straight out of Half-Life. Wasn't the train just an NPC with a train head?
I can hear this image
Them: you can't hear images— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) June 24, 2023
Us: pic.twitter.com/gk3f1hHGn6
I miss this.
Check whether or not you're an NPC
June 25, 2023
There is a high probability that he's is an NPC.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
It's getting real cold over here which means Rad is super into sleeping in tight circles. Want to see more pictures like this? Check out Shackpets!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
