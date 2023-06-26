Evening Reading - June 26, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Monday, which means we need to watch some sudoku.

Let's learn about friendships

It's important to surround yourself with positive people and those you can trust!

Payday 3 is looking incredible

Check out this beta footage with no commentary. I can't wait.

Minesweeper was awesome.

I can't believe it's no longer included on Windows. At least, I can't seem to find it. You know those memes were people are like, "Did anyone really know how to play this game?", I hate those.

Homemade cat harness

What delightful treasures have you got in your bag?

Four foods that show where you grew up

Using only food, where did you grow up?



nah yeah. https://t.co/RpHDbTwKrm pic.twitter.com/xRSMgxT8HE — SplashravenBlu 🌊🤿 (@AshravenBlu) June 25, 2023

Love me some XXXX.

Real life glitch

Looks like something straight out of Half-Life. Wasn't the train just an NPC with a train head?

I can hear this image

Them: you can't hear images

Us: pic.twitter.com/gk3f1hHGn6 — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) June 24, 2023

I miss this.

Check whether or not you're an NPC

There is a high probability that he's is an NPC.

