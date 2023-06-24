Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - June 24, 2023

Saturday is here and it's time for some Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

It's FAN-tastic!

For some reason, I vividly remember this episode of the old Fantastic Four cartoon, so let's watch Phelous break it down and how silly it was.

Dunkey3 has NOT been canceled

Shout out to Big Wheel, Spider-Man's greatest foe.

The cutting room floor

Conan O'Brien talks to Eric Andre, who reveals some backstage secrets from the set of The Eric Andre Show.

Ring-oh no!

Todd in the Shadows takes a look back at the time that Ringo Starr tried to go disco.

Weekend grooves

Take us home, Nicki Minaj!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

