Evening Reading - June 23, 2023

Hello to everybody at Shacknews! After spending last weekend at Summer Game Fest: Play Days, I have returned with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

It's been a big day for Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic Origins Plus is available now.

It's a double dose of AEW: Fight Forever! Take a look at the full roster and also check out this look at the Casino Battle Royale from AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Mario Kart Tour is taking a Night Tour for its next update.

Take a look at the world of Hyper Light Breaker before it hits Steam Early Access later this year.

And finally, Dune: Spice Wars is getting its biggest update so far. It will be the final major update before it goes 1.0, so check it out!

Welcome to the Colosseum

GrandPOOBear is bringing the top challenge runners together for a special three-day event, all in support of Direct Relief. Kaizo Colosseum is coming in August!

Bubblelicious

The miracle of sparking water.

Options, options

Be anything you want to be!

Scenes from CEO 2023

The weekend begins!

It’s CEO! Time for the first SF6 major!



I’m in the artist alley, now with SF6+SFIV Juri (P2 color still available if you prefer), Marisa, and Dee Jay!



It’s also my birthday on Saturday, so help me celebrate by copping a keychain?🥹 pic.twitter.com/7j2nrDlh82 — tei 🌺 @ CEO (@tetocco) June 23, 2023

All set up for #CEO2023 ! Come say hi :0 pic.twitter.com/Qwi3udI2u9 — Eunnie @ CEO 2023 (@eunnieverse) June 23, 2023

Arrived late, but all setup at #CEO2023!



Come by and say hi and buy all our stuff please 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VHY6J3Tre4 — 🕹 Kevin Ha 👾 ➡ CEO2023 (@Kevin_Havenger) June 23, 2023

#CEOFGC IS HERE!!! I'm super glad I was able to pull through for this weekend. So much happened lately, but I'm still here to see you guys. Wishing everyone a great time and good luck to the competitors!!! pic.twitter.com/U7J941OOr3 — Jasmyne 🍙 🔜 #CEOFGC (@JasmenRice) June 23, 2023

Before he was an emote, Jebailey was one of the faces of Divekick.

Meet a fighting game legend today!

Always dress the part.

New tech coming out of Tekken 7.

Kimberly is already proving to be a menace this weekend in Street Fighter 6.

Marvel continues to live!

#CEO2023 Fighting Games



SF6 - 1082

SSBU - 513 singles, 85 teams doubles

GGSt - 421

T7 - 329

SSBM - 212 singles, 39 teams doubles

DBFZ - 120

KOFXV - 113

UMvC3 - 104

GBVS - 94

SF3:3S - 83

DNF - 81

MK11 - 79

MBTL - 72

GGXrd - 69

UNICLR - 52

SSF2T - 50

CvS2 - 41

BR - 23

DJ:FFNY - 23 — AceKingOffsuit ♠️❤️ (@acekingoffsuit) June 22, 2023

The number of entrants to look out for this weekend!

Rhythm game room is popping pic.twitter.com/voIwWccCCp — Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) June 23, 2023

And finally, there is a full rhythm game room and it looks to be a big hit!

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Hotfix is back and that means it's time to check back in on JHobz and Keizaron. Watch as they try and learn the classic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4! GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses game demos and the surprising amount of work that goes into creating them.

This week in Shaqnews

HOUSTON 🔥 Come kick it with our founder @Shaq at the Grand Opening of our Houston, TX location on Saturday (6/24) from 1-3 PM! BIG food, BIG flavor, BIG fun and BIG SHAQ! 🐔🙌 #BigChickenShaq



𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦:

9630 Westheimer Rd Ste 1000

Houston, TX 77063 pic.twitter.com/oiHBvosTa8 — Big Chicken (@BigChickenShaq) June 23, 2023

Of course Shaq owns a chicken chain. It probably tastes better than Papa John's.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Generations collide when Seth Rollins invades NXT to take on Bron Breakker.

Tonight in video game music

OverClocked ReMix · Super Mario RPG: Window to the Stars

In celebration of this week's Super Mario RPG announcement, let's revisit one of my favorite arrangement albums from OC ReMix. Check out Window to the Stars, featuring mixes of every track from the 1996 classic.

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for the month of June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'm gone for the latter half of next week, but I'll see you all in two weeks!