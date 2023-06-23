Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 23, 2023

Checking in with CEO 2023, catching up on today's gaming news, and celebrating Super Mario RPG. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Hello to everybody at Shacknews! After spending last weekend at Summer Game Fest: Play Days, I have returned with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

It's been a big day for Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic Origins Plus is available now.

It's a double dose of AEW: Fight Forever! Take a look at the full roster and also check out this look at the Casino Battle Royale from AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Mario Kart Tour is taking a Night Tour for its next update.

Take a look at the world of Hyper Light Breaker before it hits Steam Early Access later this year.

And finally, Dune: Spice Wars is getting its biggest update so far. It will be the final major update before it goes 1.0, so check it out!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Welcome to the Colosseum

GrandPOOBear is bringing the top challenge runners together for a special three-day event, all in support of Direct Relief. Kaizo Colosseum is coming in August!

Bubblelicious

The miracle of sparking water.

Options, options

Be anything you want to be!

Scenes from CEO 2023

The weekend begins!

Support artists!

Before he was an emote, Jebailey was one of the faces of Divekick.

Meet a fighting game legend today!

Always dress the part.

New tech coming out of Tekken 7.

Kimberly is already proving to be a menace this weekend in Street Fighter 6.

Marvel continues to live!

The number of entrants to look out for this weekend!

And finally, there is a full rhythm game room and it looks to be a big hit!

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Hotfix is back and that means it's time to check back in on JHobz and Keizaron. Watch as they try and learn the classic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4! GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses game demos and the surprising amount of work that goes into creating them.

This week in Shaqnews

Of course Shaq owns a chicken chain. It probably tastes better than Papa John's.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Generations collide when Seth Rollins invades NXT to take on Bron Breakker.

Tonight in video game music

OverClocked ReMix · Super Mario RPG: Window to the Stars

In celebration of this week's Super Mario RPG announcement, let's revisit one of my favorite arrangement albums from OC ReMix. Check out Window to the Stars, featuring mixes of every track from the 1996 classic.

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for the month of June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'm gone for the latter half of next week, but I'll see you all in two weeks!

