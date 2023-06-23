Evening Reading - June 23, 2023

Hello to everybody at Shacknews! After spending last weekend at Summer Game Fest: Play Days, I have returned with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Aliens: Dark Descent review: Stop your grinnin' and drop your linen
- Foamstars on verticality in gameplay, modes & possible crossovers
- Samba De Amigo: Party Central will include Sonic music, including Escape from the City
- Gunfire Games on designing Remnant 2 and expanding the universe
- Sonic Superstars offers free Amy Rose DLC if you sign up for the game's newsletter
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores adds memorial to Lance Reddick
- Marvel Snap's Spotlight Cache is a new way to unlock rare cards
- Sonic Frontiers Birthday Bash Update brings New Game Plus, party cosmetics & challenges
- The Elder Scrolls 6 is at least five years away, says Phil Spencer
- Shack Chat: What was your favorite reveal from the June 2023 Nintendo Direct?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 23: PlayStation Mid-Year Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for June 23: Battle.net Summer Sale
Around the gaming horn
It's been a big day for Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic Origins Plus is available now.
It's a double dose of AEW: Fight Forever! Take a look at the full roster and also check out this look at the Casino Battle Royale from AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Mario Kart Tour is taking a Night Tour for its next update.
Take a look at the world of Hyper Light Breaker before it hits Steam Early Access later this year.
And finally, Dune: Spice Wars is getting its biggest update so far. It will be the final major update before it goes 1.0, so check it out!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Welcome to the Colosseum
Its Happening.... pic.twitter.com/SbAhlbx6FS— GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) June 23, 2023
GrandPOOBear is bringing the top challenge runners together for a special three-day event, all in support of Direct Relief. Kaizo Colosseum is coming in August!
Bubblelicious
What is this sorcery? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ueKaBm1qSV— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 23, 2023
The miracle of sparking water.
Options, options
June 22, 2023
Be anything you want to be!
Scenes from CEO 2023
The doors are open! Welcome to #CEO2023! #CEOFGC pic.twitter.com/gqXD4KxplD— kurominah 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️@ #CEO2023 (@kurominah) June 23, 2023
The weekend begins!
It’s CEO! Time for the first SF6 major!— tei 🌺 @ CEO (@tetocco) June 23, 2023
I’m in the artist alley, now with SF6+SFIV Juri (P2 color still available if you prefer), Marisa, and Dee Jay!
It’s also my birthday on Saturday, so help me celebrate by copping a keychain?🥹 pic.twitter.com/7j2nrDlh82
All set up for #CEO2023 ! Come say hi :0 pic.twitter.com/Qwi3udI2u9— Eunnie @ CEO 2023 (@eunnieverse) June 23, 2023
We out here #CEO2023 pic.twitter.com/KDa0lp9BWm— Doji 🍷🐺 @ CEO! (@Dojipan) June 23, 2023
Arrived late, but all setup at #CEO2023!— 🕹 Kevin Ha 👾 ➡ CEO2023 (@Kevin_Havenger) June 23, 2023
Come by and say hi and buy all our stuff please 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VHY6J3Tre4
#CEOFGC IS HERE!!! I'm super glad I was able to pull through for this weekend. So much happened lately, but I'm still here to see you guys. Wishing everyone a great time and good luck to the competitors!!! pic.twitter.com/U7J941OOr3— Jasmyne 🍙 🔜 #CEOFGC (@JasmenRice) June 23, 2023
Support artists!
Jefailey mirror in @DivekickGame happening right now on https://t.co/s1Z6Hws2A1 pic.twitter.com/LTyD6ehey8— Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) June 23, 2023
Before he was an emote, Jebailey was one of the faces of Divekick.
Yes, there is an official @JWonggg booth at #CEO2023 pic.twitter.com/Qa4I6SIAuj— Gaming Gen @ #CEO2023 (@GamingGen) June 23, 2023
Meet a fighting game legend today!
Playing Fighting Games on a whole other level.🕹️#CEOFGC #CEO2023 pic.twitter.com/6Jq00mXyQ3— #CEOFGC Happening Now! ceogaming.org/tv (@CEOGaming) June 23, 2023
Always dress the part.
New Eddy combos this late into TEKKEN 7? https://t.co/9RxncA0vIx // #CEO2023 #TWT2023 pic.twitter.com/eEj8aupI2k— TKN GMR (@tkn_gmr) June 23, 2023
New tech coming out of Tekken 7.
Kim is so fun to watch. #CEO2023 pic.twitter.com/A1FVgv9bhq— Andrés (@Andrew_east) June 23, 2023
Kimberly is already proving to be a menace this weekend in Street Fighter 6.
This #UMVC3 matchup comes down to the wire between Macktastic and @iDomNYC #CEO2023— #CEOFGC Happening Now! ceogaming.org/tv (@CEOGaming) June 23, 2023
🔗: https://t.co/vYEdK2oePP pic.twitter.com/s6NF7CpbDe
Marvel continues to live!
#CEO2023 Fighting Games— AceKingOffsuit ♠️❤️ (@acekingoffsuit) June 22, 2023
SF6 - 1082
SSBU - 513 singles, 85 teams doubles
GGSt - 421
T7 - 329
SSBM - 212 singles, 39 teams doubles
DBFZ - 120
KOFXV - 113
UMvC3 - 104
GBVS - 94
SF3:3S - 83
DNF - 81
MK11 - 79
MBTL - 72
GGXrd - 69
UNICLR - 52
SSF2T - 50
CvS2 - 41
BR - 23
DJ:FFNY - 23
The number of entrants to look out for this weekend!
Rhythm game room is popping pic.twitter.com/voIwWccCCp— Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) June 23, 2023
And finally, there is a full rhythm game room and it looks to be a big hit!
Nothing but the Hotfix
The Hotfix is back and that means it's time to check back in on JHobz and Keizaron. Watch as they try and learn the classic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4! GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses game demos and the surprising amount of work that goes into creating them.
This week in Shaqnews
HOUSTON 🔥 Come kick it with our founder @Shaq at the Grand Opening of our Houston, TX location on Saturday (6/24) from 1-3 PM! BIG food, BIG flavor, BIG fun and BIG SHAQ! 🐔🙌 #BigChickenShaq— Big Chicken (@BigChickenShaq) June 23, 2023
𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦:
9630 Westheimer Rd Ste 1000
Houston, TX 77063 pic.twitter.com/oiHBvosTa8
Of course Shaq owns a chicken chain. It probably tastes better than Papa John's.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Generations collide when Seth Rollins invades NXT to take on Bron Breakker.
Tonight in video game music
OverClocked ReMix · Super Mario RPG: Window to the Stars
In celebration of this week's Super Mario RPG announcement, let's revisit one of my favorite arrangement albums from OC ReMix. Check out Window to the Stars, featuring mixes of every track from the 1996 classic.
That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for the month of June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'm gone for the latter half of next week, but I'll see you all in two weeks!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 23, 2023