Weekend PC Download Deals for June 23: Battle.net Summer Sale

The next big summer sale is underway. It's coming from Blizzard, as the best of Battle.net is available at a fine discount. That includes World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Overwatch 2 Hero Pack, and more. You could even get a discount on Warcraft 3: Reforged, if you want that for some reason! Find the best of Blizzard for a limited time.
Elsewhere, the GOG.com Summer Sale continues, Steam is offering deals on Germany's best games, and various storefronts are offering a pretty good deal on Returnal.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Summer Sale
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $24.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Hero Pack - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - $14.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Summer Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - FREE until 6/29
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - FREE until 6/29
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Strayed Lights - $17.49 (30% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: Flame Keeper, Arboria, The Darkest Tales, DIG: Deep In Galaxies, Burnhouse Lane, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Door in the Woods, For the People, Constructor Plus, Doom Classic Complete, Quake, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Midnight Protocol, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Fanatical Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.71 (25% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $16.39 (59% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $37.79 (73% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $32.39 (73% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $7.59 (81% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $9.24 (63% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.75 (32% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.71 (25% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.96 (30% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.27 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.84 (53% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.65 (82% off)
Gamersgate
- Returnal [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $16.01 (73% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $14.29 (43% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.43 (43% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.36 (87% off)
GamesPlanet
- Tchia [Epic] - $22.49 (25% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $28.99 (28% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $28.99 (52% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $17.98 (70% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.50 (52% off)
- Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters [Steam] - $19.99 (56% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Special Edition [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Prey - FREE! from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - FREE! from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/19)
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $55.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $17.49 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Yakuza Complete Series - $33.92 (70% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $9.09 (30% off)
- Evil West - $29.99 (40% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $16.79 (40% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Chorus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $11.24 (55% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Medium - $27.99 (44% off)
- Biomutant - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $7.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $13.99 (65% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $15.99 (80% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (85% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $7.49 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.39 (26% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.69 (83% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.64 (67% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 5,400 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JUN16 to get 16% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine [Steam] - $7.19 (28% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.79 (32% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [Steam] - $10.00 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $6.00 (88% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Ghostwire: Tokyo, Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition, Curse of the Dead Gods, Eternal Threads, Honey I Joined a Cult, GRIME, Meeple Station, Turbo Golf Racing. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 to get Payday 2. Pay $10 to also receive an additional 35 DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive another 14 DLC packs on top of that. Pay $20 or more to also receive another 14 DLC packs for a total of 65 DLC packs to go with the base game. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 for Maskmaker and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall. Pay $18 to also receive Green Hell VR, Pistol Whip, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Pay $25 to also receive Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu and The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.
Pay $10 for WWE 2K Battlegrounds and NBA 2K Battlegrounds. Pay $15 or more to also receive Lethal League Blaze, Wave Break, OlliOlli World, and NBA 2K23. Pay $20 to also receive Tape to Tape. These activate on Steam. Tape to Tape is currently available through Steam Early Access.
Pay $7 to get Get In The Car Loser, Bad End Theater, Later Alligator, and Celeste. Pay $12 or more to also receive Super Lesbian Animal RPG, Growing Up, and Boyfriend Dungeon. These activate on Steam.
- Fantastic Physics Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trailmakers [Steam] - $
- Descenders [Steam] - $8.74 (65% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Fantastic Physics Sale.
- Bugs & Beasts Sale
- Subnautica: Below Zero [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Bugs & Beasts Sale.
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete Bundle [Steam] - $15.39 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Rivalry Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition - $14.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $3.00 (70% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Rivalry Sale.
Steam
- Returnal - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Atomic Heart - $39.59 (34% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month (Must claim before 7/1 @ 10AM PT)
- Games Made in Germany
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- CrossCode - $5.99 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 - $15.91 (72% off)
- Lonely Mountains Downhill - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dungeons 3 - $7.46 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Games in Germany Sale.
- Gearbox Publishing Sale
- Have a Nice Death - $17.49 (30% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Eyes in the Dark - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Gearbox Publishing Sale.
- Conan Exiles - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEK until 6/28)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/25)
- Football Manager 2023 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/25)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Evil West - $24.99 (50% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $3.99 (80% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Avengers: The Definitive Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $10.00 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- GTFO - $26.79 (33% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.90 (89% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. I will be away next Friday on vacation, so I'll see you all back here in two weeks!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 23: Battle.net Summer Sale