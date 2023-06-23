Weekend PC Download Deals for June 23: Battle.net Summer Sale

The next big summer sale is underway. It's coming from Blizzard, as the best of Battle.net is available at a fine discount. That includes World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Overwatch 2 Hero Pack, and more. You could even get a discount on Warcraft 3: Reforged, if you want that for some reason! Find the best of Blizzard for a limited time.

Elsewhere, the GOG.com Summer Sale continues, Steam is offering deals on Germany's best games, and various storefronts are offering a pretty good deal on Returnal.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: Flame Keeper, Arboria, The Darkest Tales, DIG: Deep In Galaxies, Burnhouse Lane, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Door in the Woods, For the People, Constructor Plus, Doom Classic Complete, Quake, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Midnight Protocol, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Fanatical Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Use the coupon code JUN16 to get 16% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Ghostwire: Tokyo, Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition, Curse of the Dead Gods, Eternal Threads, Honey I Joined a Cult, GRIME, Meeple Station, Turbo Golf Racing. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 to get Payday 2. Pay $10 to also receive an additional 35 DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive another 14 DLC packs on top of that. Pay $20 or more to also receive another 14 DLC packs for a total of 65 DLC packs to go with the base game. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 for Maskmaker and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall. Pay $18 to also receive Green Hell VR, Pistol Whip, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Pay $25 to also receive Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu and The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.

Pay $10 for WWE 2K Battlegrounds and NBA 2K Battlegrounds. Pay $15 or more to also receive Lethal League Blaze, Wave Break, OlliOlli World, and NBA 2K23. Pay $20 to also receive Tape to Tape. These activate on Steam. Tape to Tape is currently available through Steam Early Access.

Pay $7 to get Get In The Car Loser, Bad End Theater, Later Alligator, and Celeste. Pay $12 or more to also receive Super Lesbian Animal RPG, Growing Up, and Boyfriend Dungeon. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.