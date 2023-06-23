Weekend Console Download Deals for June 23: PlayStation Mid-Year Sale

The year is halfway over, and PlayStation is reflecting on the past six months with the PlayStation Mid-Year Sale. Games like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as well as deluxe editions on major titles like Dead Space, Like A Dragon: Ishin, Dead Island 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and many more are being featured. You can also catch up on quite a few games from the last few years, so find your favorite title that you missed and jump in.
Elsewhere, Nintendo's Hyper Max Sale is in its last few days, so make sure to pick up some rarely-discounted first-party titles. Xbox is also continuing its Publisher Spotlight Series sale, which includes a first chance to pick up the big Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty bundle at a discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Adios - FREE!
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown - FREE!
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Survive - $5.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
- ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Callisto Protocol [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $27.49 (45% off)
- Chivalry 2 King's Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (50% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $17.49 (65% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Xbox Series X] - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $10.49 (65% off)
- Soundfall [Xbox Series X] - $7.49 (70% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $20.99 (30% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions - $19.99 (50% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus [Xbox Series X] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $2.99 (90% off)
- Lake [Xbox Series X] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Arcadegeddon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Blair Witch - $7.49 (75% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $4.49 (80% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- John Wick Hex - $1.99 (90% off)
- Angry Video Game Nerd 1+2 Deluxe - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mid-Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (20% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 [PS5] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $55.99 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- The Callisto Protocol [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 23 [PS5] - $20.99 (70% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $66.99 (33% off)
- Evil West [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Sifu Premium Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Bricktales [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Prodeus [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $11.99 (40% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration [PS5] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Celeste - $7.99 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mid-Year Sale.
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- One Piece Odyssey [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Bandai Namco Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- NBA 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Trek To Yomi - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Hyper Max Sale
- Metroid Dread - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- Super Mario Party - $41.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $12.99 (35% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $41.99 (30% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - $41.99 (30% off)
- Portal Companion Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $31.99 (20% off)
- OKAMI HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- DAEMON X MACHINA - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - $41.99 (30% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires Conspiracy - $23.99 (40% off)
- Live A Live - $34.99 (30% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - $41.99 (30% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $41.99 (30% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $9.99 (50% off)
- Have A Nice Death - $19.99 (20% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Deluxe Founder's Pack [Early Access] - $34.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack 2023 - $39.99 (50% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bethesda Summer Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- DOOM - $15.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Fellow Traveller Publisher Sale
- Citizen Sleeper - $11.99 (40% off)
- Beacon Pines - $13.99 (30% off)
- Paradise Killer - $7.99 (60% off)
- Suzerain - $5.39 (70% off)
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between - $8.44 (35% off)
- Genesis Noir - $4.49 (70% off)
- Kraken Academy - $7.19 (60% off)
- In Other Waters - $4.49 (70% off)
- The Stillness of the Wind - $2.07 (84% off)
- No Longer Home - $5.99 (60% off)
- Neo Cab - $2.99 (85% off)
- Framed Collection - $1.99 (80% off)
- The Church in the Darkness - $1.99 (90% off)
- Focus Publisher Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Cloud Version - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem Cloud Version - $38.99 (35% off)
- Aeon Must Die - $9.99 (50% off)
- Call of Cthulhu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $7.99 (60% off)
- Masters of Anima - $2.09 (70% off)
- MudRunner: American Wilds - $7.49 (70% off)
- Othercide - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shady Part of Me - $5.99 (60% off)
- SnowRunner - $23.99 (40% off)
- Vampyr - $11.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground - $6.99 (65% off)
- WB Games Summer Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $15.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $15.99 (20% off)
- A Little to the Left - $11.99 (20% off)
- Infinite Guitars - $15.99 (20% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $29.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. I am on vacation next Friday, so I'll see you all back here in two weeks!
