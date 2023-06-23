Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for June 23: PlayStation Mid-Year Sale

The year is halfway over and PlayStation is reflecting on that with its latest sale.
Ozzie Mejia
The year is halfway over, and PlayStation is reflecting on the past six months with the PlayStation Mid-Year Sale. Games like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as well as deluxe editions on major titles like Dead Space, Like A Dragon: Ishin, Dead Island 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and many more are being featured. You can also catch up on quite a few games from the last few years, so find your favorite title that you missed and jump in.

Elsewhere, Nintendo's Hyper Max Sale is in its last few days, so make sure to pick up some rarely-discounted first-party titles. Xbox is also continuing its Publisher Spotlight Series sale, which includes a first chance to pick up the big Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty bundle at a discount.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. I am on vacation next Friday, so I'll see you all back here in two weeks!

