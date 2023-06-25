Weekend Discussion - June 25, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Who has served the most time?

Ex-cons line themselves up to try and guess which of them spent most time in the clink.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday, which means we should relax with some sudoku.

The Kinda Funny team spoke with Todd Howard

I'm so keen for Starfield.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The many forms of a Wellington

Did you know Pop Tarts and Hot Pockets are from the Beef Wellington family of food?

Let's learn about the Deepsea Challenger

Nothing abt the Titan is worthy of note.



It was hastily & shoddily assembled w/untested materials & eschewed all accepted safety standards for profit.



It's not the world's first submersible. It's nowhere close to the deepest diver.



Let me tell you about the Deepsea Challenger. pic.twitter.com/bOhKkoXne9 — Flying Lady Doctor Says | تقول الطبيبة | 🇮🇶 (@LadyDoctorSays) June 22, 2023

The ocean is a dangerous place.

A great response from Bungie

We've discovered that an external vendor that helped to create this cutscene mistakenly used this art as a reference, assuming it was official Bungie art.



We have reached out to the artist to apologize for the mix-up and to credit and compensate them for their awesome work. https://t.co/Sqkg5tRHKj — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) June 22, 2023

I'm glad the artist is getting credit and compensation for their work.

Secret kitty

Did you see it?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.