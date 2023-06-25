Weekend Discussion - June 25, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Who has served the most time?
Ex-cons line themselves up to try and guess which of them spent most time in the clink.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Sunday, which means we should relax with some sudoku.
The Kinda Funny team spoke with Todd Howard
I'm so keen for Starfield.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
The many forms of a Wellington
I, a connoisseur… pic.twitter.com/ldM4ffaXrK— Liisa Lee 🌻💗 (@Liisabelle) June 23, 2023
Did you know Pop Tarts and Hot Pockets are from the Beef Wellington family of food?
Let's learn about the Deepsea Challenger
Nothing abt the Titan is worthy of note.— Flying Lady Doctor Says | تقول الطبيبة | 🇮🇶 (@LadyDoctorSays) June 22, 2023
It was hastily & shoddily assembled w/untested materials & eschewed all accepted safety standards for profit.
It's not the world's first submersible. It's nowhere close to the deepest diver.
Let me tell you about the Deepsea Challenger. pic.twitter.com/bOhKkoXne9
The ocean is a dangerous place.
A great response from Bungie
We've discovered that an external vendor that helped to create this cutscene mistakenly used this art as a reference, assuming it was official Bungie art.— Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) June 22, 2023
We have reached out to the artist to apologize for the mix-up and to credit and compensate them for their awesome work. https://t.co/Sqkg5tRHKj
I'm glad the artist is getting credit and compensation for their work.
Secret kitty
https://t.co/NpiQRvhQOy pic.twitter.com/9nMS7gu0mS— There is no cat in this image (@Thereisnocat_) June 20, 2023
Did you see it?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Almost Here - The Academy Is...
- The World - The Starting Line
- Tuned to a Different Station - Dogs
- Shotgun - The Outline
More Wellingtons
https://i.redd.it/x51fmfe2b48b1.jpg
https://i.imgur.com/NqtPRqV.jpg
