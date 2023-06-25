Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - June 25, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
6

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Who has served the most time?

Ex-cons line themselves up to try and guess which of them spent most time in the clink.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday, which means we should relax with some sudoku.

The Kinda Funny team spoke with Todd Howard

I'm so keen for Starfield.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The many forms of a Wellington

Did you know Pop Tarts and Hot Pockets are from the Beef Wellington family of food?

Let's learn about the Deepsea Challenger

The ocean is a dangerous place.

A great response from Bungie

I'm glad the artist is getting credit and compensation for their work.

Secret kitty

Did you see it?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's cat Rad curled up asleep on a blue blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola