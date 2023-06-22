Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 22, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Super Mario #1

Miyamoto is the damn goat. He should be so very proud of the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

A new 2D Mario game? Go on...

Elephant Mario? Go on...

Poo with an excellent trailer breakdown. I am excited.

Mario turned into an elephant.

Dunkey's E3 2023

Dunkey tried to keep E3 alive, despite Geoff Keighley's best efforts to murder the event.

Meme of Geoff Keighley flashing the peace sign in front of a grave site with an E3 logo on the tombstone.
Geoff Keighley murdered E3 behind Staples Center a few years ago.

Jennifer Lawrence on Hot Ones

Her interview appearances are always great.

*Ohio Intensifies*

That Cavs parade was truly a sight to behold.

Legend says that J.R. Smith never wore a shirt again.

Weather has been pretty volatile in Northeast Ohio.

Casey Muratori explains video game industry A-ness

I hope that our Shacknews dev team will find its A-ness someday.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Lebron meme showing the NBA superstar reading what seems to be the first page of every book he touches.
LeBron vs Books.
Source: iFunny

Wild Kingdom

Some humans are truly dumber than most other animals.

Drew Rosenhaus really seems like a giant d bag. This video doesn't help the case against that sentiment.

Happy birthday, Garfield!

Rainbow Kitty!

Big cat.

What a dog!

Doggy digs super fast!

Dog drives good too.

Good kitty!

Pride Month continues

Twitter's owner is taking a very clear stand on his definition of free speech, and it stinks.

This SEC report highlights the challenges of being an LGBTQ+ entrepreneur.

That is a doctored tweet, but it is pretty darn accurate and funny.

This fake Elon Musk account has its anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech amplified by Twitter Blue verification.

You have to be a really terrible person to behave like some of these anti-LGBTQ+ people.

Love is love.

Titan submersible wreckage found, all five passengers assumed dead

We send our condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

Memes of the Kingdom

I can't wait for Thirsty Suitors to ship, but I also look forward to hearing Eka's thoughts on TOTK.

Love to see it.

Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update

Shacknews Cortex logo
The Shacknews Cortex Shouts platform has been live for one week.

It's been a week since we launched our new short-form social media platform, and users have been providing us with some very valuable feedback.

  • Cortex and Chatty Logos
    • We are going to be changing the link back to the Shacknews.com front page.
  • Like button
    • Likes are working on the user side, but are not displaying properly on several feeds
    • We believe a caching issue is causing problems with the displaying of Likes
  • URL optimizations
    • Cortex Shout hyperlinks are creating massively long URL slugs, and including other URLS
    • We are going to limit URL slug length to 35 characters and prevent hyperlinks from appearing in Cortex Shout URLs
  • Image optimizations
    • Images uploaded to Cortex Shouts are displaying at too low of a resolution on the feeds
    • We are looking at solutions to this problem that is likely being caused by our implementation of webp
  • Profile pictures
    • We have detected a caching issue causing Profile pictures to not appear and are closing in on a fix
  • Embedding of Shouts
    • We want people to be able to share Cortex Shouts as embeds, and are working on that functionality
  • Mouseover text for Cortex Shouts image upload, video upload, and GIF buttons
    • We will implement this in the next update

We expect to have some of these issues resolved by next week, so keep an eye on Thursday Evening Reading articles for updates.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 22, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

