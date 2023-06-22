Evening Reading - June 22, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Happy 27th anniversary @Quake! pic.twitter.com/lmt3KDlcrc— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 22, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Super Mario #1
Here’s a video message from Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo and Chris Meledandri of Illumination, the co-producers of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, to express their appreciation to all of our fans for watching the film. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/dFYjZ2dcYm— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 22, 2023
Miyamoto is the damn goat. He should be so very proud of the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie.
A new 2D Mario game? Go on...
Still thinking about HIM. 🐘 #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/84fviqKwbu— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 21, 2023
Elephant Mario? Go on...
Poo with an excellent trailer breakdown. I am excited.
Mario turned into an elephant.
Dunkey's E3 2023
Dunkey tried to keep E3 alive, despite Geoff Keighley's best efforts to murder the event.
Jennifer Lawrence on Hot Ones
Her interview appearances are always great.
*Ohio Intensifies*
Seven years ago today 1.3 million people got together in Cleveland, Ohio. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EqHpfHn3Qm— McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 22, 2023
That Cavs parade was truly a sight to behold.
Today marks 7 years since the massive parade celebration for the Cleveland Cavaliers & their first NBA— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) June 22, 2023
Championship 🏆🏀 pic.twitter.com/TMunjSvHBs
Legend says that J.R. Smith never wore a shirt again.
Found your next phone wallpaper - you’re welcome. Thanks to News 5's Alex Farmer for the amazing pic. See more on last night’s storms, including raw video of the moment lightning struck the Key Bank building, here: https://t.co/MTWwI5Z0n1 pic.twitter.com/J5R0qLas9t— News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) June 16, 2023
Weather has been pretty volatile in Northeast Ohio.
Tornado that passed through Point Place, Ohio. Video is from a resident on Facebook #OHwx #wx pic.twitter.com/lTFYpqcllU— Davis Wells (@DavisWellsWX) June 15, 2023
Casey Muratori explains video game industry A-ness
I hope that our Shacknews dev team will find its A-ness someday.
Wild Kingdom
Wow Looks like McCarthy has lost control of the House Floor after the censure vote pic.twitter.com/xQzqbvEMNc— Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023
Some humans are truly dumber than most other animals.
#NFL Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus was wrestling a shark while on a fishing trip with #Dolphins star Tyreek Hill— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 20, 2023
One of the fishermen asked Hill if he wanted to join Drew and the shark in the water… and Tyreek's answer was priceless, via @TMZ:
“Hell nah!” the wide receiver… pic.twitter.com/vO74U2eCmf
Drew Rosenhaus really seems like a giant d bag. This video doesn't help the case against that sentiment.
birthday week celebrations continue pic.twitter.com/HPvnkBB3xe— Garfield (@Garfield) June 20, 2023
Happy birthday, Garfield!
June 18, 2023
Rainbow Kitty!
母親を踏み台にしていく子トラ達#ホワイトタイガー #伊豆アニマルキングダム pic.twitter.com/w7xwmD7mLN— riku (@rikunow) June 18, 2023
Big cat.
June 19, 2023
What a dog!
June 18, 2023
Doggy digs super fast!
June 16, 2023
Dog drives good too.
https://t.co/InweEHR6Rz pic.twitter.com/pEhwIL04vi— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) June 16, 2023
Good kitty!
Pride Month continues
So trans women can be targeted and harassed, called every slur under the sun and told to kill ourselves, and that’s fine and nobody will get suspended. But using the correct accurate term for someone who isn’t trans is a slur and will get you suspended? Free speech!!! pic.twitter.com/jUtMcybodt— faye (@fayemikah) June 21, 2023
Twitter's owner is taking a very clear stand on his definition of free speech, and it stinks.
Unfortunately, 93% of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs say access to capital is limiting their growth potential.— U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) June 20, 2023
This SEC report highlights the challenges of being an LGBTQ+ entrepreneur.
he's really making this one personal pic.twitter.com/PHqijCl8AI— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 21, 2023
That is a doctored tweet, but it is pretty darn accurate and funny.
Who decides when to add letters to LGBTIDGAFQ+?— Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) June 18, 2023
Is there a committee or something?
I don’t get it.
Asking for a friend.
This fake Elon Musk account has its anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech amplified by Twitter Blue verification.
BREAKING: An anti-LGBTQ+ activist is arrested after sneaking in to the hospital room of an pro-LGBTQ ally’s dying, cancer-stricken and terminally-ill father and taking, and posting, a selfie.— Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 18, 2023
It all started when the son of the dying man criticized the bigoted activist in the… pic.twitter.com/ScFY4ruAnx
You have to be a really terrible person to behave like some of these anti-LGBTQ+ people.
Love is love.
Titan submersible wreckage found, all five passengers assumed dead
‘Titanic’ director James Cameron on the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of Titan submersible: “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field." pic.twitter.com/vO8JkCXS5f— ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2023
We send our condolences to the families who lost loved ones.
Memes of the Kingdom
I’m still holding out on Tears until we’re done. Soon. pic.twitter.com/yJGLjm2BVf— Chandana එක Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) June 21, 2023
I can't wait for Thirsty Suitors to ship, but I also look forward to hearing Eka's thoughts on TOTK.
ファッションショー!#ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #ティアキン #Zelda #NintendoSwitch— 【コログ速報】ゼルダの伝説ティアーズオブザキングダム(ティアキン)攻略最新情報 (@zelda_kouryaku) June 17, 2023
redditより:https://t.co/MEXnYINi6B pic.twitter.com/XHoRk7FDqQ
Love to see it.
Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update
It's been a week since we launched our new short-form social media platform, and users have been providing us with some very valuable feedback.
- Cortex and Chatty Logos
- We are going to be changing the link back to the Shacknews.com front page.
- Like button
- Likes are working on the user side, but are not displaying properly on several feeds
- We believe a caching issue is causing problems with the displaying of Likes
- URL optimizations
- Cortex Shout hyperlinks are creating massively long URL slugs, and including other URLS
- We are going to limit URL slug length to 35 characters and prevent hyperlinks from appearing in Cortex Shout URLs
- Image optimizations
- Images uploaded to Cortex Shouts are displaying at too low of a resolution on the feeds
- We are looking at solutions to this problem that is likely being caused by our implementation of webp
- Profile pictures
- We have detected a caching issue causing Profile pictures to not appear and are closing in on a fix
- Embedding of Shouts
- We want people to be able to share Cortex Shouts as embeds, and are working on that functionality
- Mouseover text for Cortex Shouts image upload, video upload, and GIF buttons
- We will implement this in the next update
We expect to have some of these issues resolved by next week, so keep an eye on Thursday Evening Reading articles for updates.
