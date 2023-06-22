Evening Reading - June 22, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Super Mario #1

Here’s a video message from Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo and Chris Meledandri of Illumination, the co-producers of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, to express their appreciation to all of our fans for watching the film. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/dFYjZ2dcYm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 22, 2023

Miyamoto is the damn goat. He should be so very proud of the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

A new 2D Mario game? Go on...

Elephant Mario? Go on...

Poo with an excellent trailer breakdown. I am excited.

Mario turned into an elephant.

Dunkey's E3 2023

Dunkey tried to keep E3 alive, despite Geoff Keighley's best efforts to murder the event.

Geoff Keighley murdered E3 behind Staples Center a few years ago.

Jennifer Lawrence on Hot Ones

Her interview appearances are always great.

*Ohio Intensifies*

Seven years ago today 1.3 million people got together in Cleveland, Ohio. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EqHpfHn3Qm — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 22, 2023

That Cavs parade was truly a sight to behold.

Today marks 7 years since the massive parade celebration for the Cleveland Cavaliers & their first NBA

Championship 🏆🏀 pic.twitter.com/TMunjSvHBs — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) June 22, 2023

Legend says that J.R. Smith never wore a shirt again.

Found your next phone wallpaper - you’re welcome. Thanks to News 5's Alex Farmer for the amazing pic. See more on last night’s storms, including raw video of the moment lightning struck the Key Bank building, here: https://t.co/MTWwI5Z0n1 pic.twitter.com/J5R0qLas9t — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) June 16, 2023

Weather has been pretty volatile in Northeast Ohio.

Tornado that passed through Point Place, Ohio. Video is from a resident on Facebook #OHwx #wx pic.twitter.com/lTFYpqcllU — Davis Wells (@DavisWellsWX) June 15, 2023

Casey Muratori explains video game industry A-ness

I hope that our Shacknews dev team will find its A-ness someday.

LeBron vs Books.

Source: iFunny

Wild Kingdom

Wow Looks like McCarthy has lost control of the House Floor after the censure vote pic.twitter.com/xQzqbvEMNc — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

Some humans are truly dumber than most other animals.

#NFL Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus was wrestling a shark while on a fishing trip with #Dolphins star Tyreek Hill



One of the fishermen asked Hill if he wanted to join Drew and the shark in the water… and Tyreek's answer was priceless, via @TMZ:



“Hell nah!” the wide receiver… pic.twitter.com/vO74U2eCmf — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 20, 2023

Drew Rosenhaus really seems like a giant d bag. This video doesn't help the case against that sentiment.

birthday week celebrations continue pic.twitter.com/HPvnkBB3xe — Garfield (@Garfield) June 20, 2023

Happy birthday, Garfield!

pic.twitter.com/I64V2xtScO — Cats That Heal Your Depression (@Catshealdeprsn) June 18, 2023

Rainbow Kitty!

Big cat.

What a dog!

Doggy digs super fast!

Dog drives good too.

Good kitty!

Pride Month continues

So trans women can be targeted and harassed, called every slur under the sun and told to kill ourselves, and that’s fine and nobody will get suspended. But using the correct accurate term for someone who isn’t trans is a slur and will get you suspended? Free speech!!! pic.twitter.com/jUtMcybodt — faye (@fayemikah) June 21, 2023

Twitter's owner is taking a very clear stand on his definition of free speech, and it stinks.

Unfortunately, 93% of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs say access to capital is limiting their growth potential. — U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) June 20, 2023

This SEC report highlights the challenges of being an LGBTQ+ entrepreneur.

he's really making this one personal pic.twitter.com/PHqijCl8AI — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 21, 2023

That is a doctored tweet, but it is pretty darn accurate and funny.

Who decides when to add letters to LGBTIDGAFQ+?



Is there a committee or something?



I don’t get it.



Asking for a friend. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) June 18, 2023

This fake Elon Musk account has its anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech amplified by Twitter Blue verification.

BREAKING: An anti-LGBTQ+ activist is arrested after sneaking in to the hospital room of an pro-LGBTQ ally’s dying, cancer-stricken and terminally-ill father and taking, and posting, a selfie.



It all started when the son of the dying man criticized the bigoted activist in the… pic.twitter.com/ScFY4ruAnx — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 18, 2023

You have to be a really terrible person to behave like some of these anti-LGBTQ+ people.

Love is love.

Titan submersible wreckage found, all five passengers assumed dead

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron on the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of Titan submersible: “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field." pic.twitter.com/vO8JkCXS5f — ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2023

We send our condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

Memes of the Kingdom

I’m still holding out on Tears until we’re done. Soon. pic.twitter.com/yJGLjm2BVf — Chandana එක Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) June 21, 2023

I can't wait for Thirsty Suitors to ship, but I also look forward to hearing Eka's thoughts on TOTK.

Love to see it.

Shacknews Cortex Shouts dev update

The Shacknews Cortex Shouts platform has been live for one week.

It's been a week since we launched our new short-form social media platform, and users have been providing us with some very valuable feedback.

Cortex and Chatty Logos We are going to be changing the link back to the Shacknews.com front page.

Like button Likes are working on the user side, but are not displaying properly on several feeds We believe a caching issue is causing problems with the displaying of Likes

URL optimizations

Cortex Shout hyperlinks are creating massively long URL slugs, and including other URLS We are going to limit URL slug length to 35 characters and prevent hyperlinks from appearing in Cortex Shout URLs

Image optimizations Images uploaded to Cortex Shouts are displaying at too low of a resolution on the feeds We are looking at solutions to this problem that is likely being caused by our implementation of webp

Profile pictures We have detected a caching issue causing Profile pictures to not appear and are closing in on a fix

Embedding of Shouts We want people to be able to share Cortex Shouts as embeds, and are working on that functionality

Mouseover text for Cortex Shouts image upload, video upload, and GIF buttons We will implement this in the next update



We expect to have some of these issues resolved by next week, so keep an eye on Thursday Evening Reading articles for updates.

