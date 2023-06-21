Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty director talks Dogtown, new cyber implants & base game lessons Gabe Amatangelo dives into enhancements, new moves, and how much the base story crosses over with the expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 may have shipped in an undesirable state, but since its release, the team at CD Projekt RED has improved, tweaked, and perfected the experience. And now players who have absorbed everything on offer in the polished base game are ready for what’s next. We had the pleasure of speaking with the game director, Gabe Amatangelo, about what’s coming up for Cyberpunk 2077 with its first expansion, Phantom Liberty. Take a look at the interview!

Wanting to avoid spoilers, Amatangelo only touches lightly on the narrative of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The story will focus on V as they seek to rescue the president in what is being described as an espionage cyber-spy thriller.

It sounds as though Phantom Liberty will enhance many aspects of what players have come to love about the base game. Amatangelo mentions being able to pick people up and throw them against vehicles like the Terminator, vehicle combat, and stringing together moves to make you feel like a cyberpunk warrior: dashing in midair, blocking attacks with your katana, and more.

Gabe Amatangelo has a lot more to say about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the game’s first expansion, so make sure you check out the rest of the interview. The expansion is scheduled to release on September 26, 2023. Take a look at our Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more developer interviews and insights.