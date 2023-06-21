Diablo 4 edged out Twitch's Top 10 in May 2023 on the back of its open beta The latest StreamElements State of the Stream report shows that Diablo 4 was gaining steam in livestreaming even before its official release.

Diablo 4 has been the hotness through the month of June, but according to new reports it looks like the game was gaining massive momentum in audience viewership and interest well ahead of its original launch. StreamElements has released its State of the Stream report for May 2023, and with it comes data that Diablo 4 was able to eke out a spot in the top 10 most viewed topics for the month, just barely beating out the Resident Evil 4 remake.

StreamElements released its May 2023 State of the Stream report with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg on June 21, 2023. According to the report, Diablo 4 ended up climbing into the top 10 most-viewed topics on Twitch on the back of its beta before May’s end. It came out with 28 million hours viewed for the month, just barely knocking Resident Evil 4’s 27.6 million hours of viewership off the number 10 spot.

According to StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg, Diablo 4 just barely got ahead of Resident Evil 4 to snap the number 10 most-viewed Twitch topic for May 2023.

Source: StreamElements

It's wild to think that a single-player game sat in Twitch’s top 10 as long as the Resident Evil 4 remake did, but we’d chalk it up to the fact that the game is just that good. Nonetheless, Diablo 4 has had huge amounts of hype coming into its release. If it didn’t make Twitch’s top 10 last month, we’d have expected it to this month, and it will likely climb the list as players continue to grind through the game and viewers continue to watch. After all, Diablo 4 was also pretty good.

With Diablo 4 having cemented itself in Twitch viewership in May, it will be interesting to see where the game goes from here in attention and hype. Stay tuned as we continue to follow with more reports from StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg.