Evening Reading - June 20, 2023

From the Street Fighter 6 grind

Sunday funday comeback pic.twitter.com/GEJ4kVQNjX — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) June 18, 2023

Lately, I’ve hit a point where I either dominate or get dominated. I need to improve my reaction to Drive Impact for sure so I don’t end up in these dire situations.

But at least this isn’t happening to me

4 Perfect Parries on Honda LOL Live with Street Fighter 6 https://t.co/PZIH5Djl8i pic.twitter.com/taGzdAhpe6 — Chakotay (@ElChakotay) June 20, 2023

If someone Perfect Parried me that much, I would just stop pressing buttons after a certain point.

Nice Crash kicks

Looks like Geoff got himself some sick sneakers. Crash is looking good.

Some gentle submarine humor

When I hear the submarine driver say “uh oh” before we get to the titanic pic.twitter.com/1uCEgg8ef5 — Joe Seppi (@_JoeSeppi) June 20, 2023

Not related to anything in particular. Just not words you want to hear on the way to visit the Titanic, right?

Metal Gear Solid: Sh**post or Canon?

one of the reasons mgs is so good is because the canon is often indistinguishable from the shitposts pic.twitter.com/uJp8QIWjpN — maddie 👑 マディ (@othatsraspberry) June 20, 2023

No lie, Sh**post or Canon would be a great video game quiz show segment.

No Rinoa! He’s not worth it!

Bless her heart, but at least Angelo will guard it.

And now for a classic

still somehow one of my most popular videos on YouTube https://t.co/lr4P74Dv9X pic.twitter.com/f14oLxxtwP — NCS_artist (@ArtistNcs) June 12, 2023

Simp Wheatley and Thicc GlaDOS remain undefeated.

And there you have it. Thanks for stopping by for this Tuesday, June 20 Evening Reading.

Shackpets is where you'll find hundreds of pet pics that just might prove to be as cute as this one.

We hope you enjoyed this Evening Reading. Have a good night, y'all. We'll hit you with the newest news and features in the morning.