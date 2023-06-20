Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 20, 2023

It's nighttime in America and that means it's time to for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed a nice long weekend. Even if you didn’t, you’re about to slip into the midway point of the week and enjoy that easy ride into the weekend. That said, we’ve still got an Evening Reading to attend to close the day of posting down right. Here it is. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

From the Street Fighter 6 grind

Lately, I’ve hit a point where I either dominate or get dominated. I need to improve my reaction to Drive Impact for sure so I don’t end up in these dire situations.

But at least this isn’t happening to me

If someone Perfect Parried me that much, I would just stop pressing buttons after a certain point.

Nice Crash kicks

Looks like Geoff got himself some sick sneakers. Crash is looking good.

Some gentle submarine humor

Not related to anything in particular. Just not words you want to hear on the way to visit the Titanic, right?

Metal Gear Solid: Sh**post or Canon?

No lie, Sh**post or Canon would be a great video game quiz show segment.

No Rinoa! He’s not worth it!

Bless her heart, but at least Angelo will guard it.

And now for a classic

Simp Wheatley and Thicc GlaDOS remain undefeated.

And there you have it. Thanks for stopping by for this Tuesday, June 20 Evening Reading. If you’d like to support the site, we invite you to take part in Shacknews Mercury, where you can help us keep the site ad-free for as little as a dollar a month. It’s how we can continue to bring you features like the new Shouts in Cortex, which we hope to make your one-stop shop for social media needs. Even so, you don’t need a dollar to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness.

A happy mini-Aussie shepherd with whiskers of wisdom
Shackpets is where you'll find hundreds of pet pics that just might prove to be as cute as this one.

We hope you enjoyed this Evening Reading. Have a good night, y’all. We’ll hit you with the newest news and features in the morning.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola