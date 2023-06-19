Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 19, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Learn about Juneteenth

It's important to remember all aspects of a country's history. Take a moment today to dig into why this holiday exists.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Changing pace here, let's watch Simon solve a puzzle!

Surviving in Halo 3: ODST Firefight

Firefight was such a fantastic game mode.

Andy Richter's journey to becoming Conan's sidekick

Richter played such an important role in the show.

Elden Ring artwork

I love the color and silhouettes here.

Bird has a bath

Birds are so cute.

Emma Kent details the downfall of a Valheim server's economy

Hyperinflation is everywhere!

An important thread about why debating someone who is wilfully ignorant is useless

Have you seen the online discourse?

Two different perspectives on the same Zelda shrine

Man, that guy is dumb.

It's winter now, which means Rad is super snuggly and sleepy. Here's him in one of his classic positions, likely purring when I took this.

It's winter now, which means Rad is super snuggly and sleepy. Here's him in one of his classic positions, likely purring when I took this.

Sam's cat Rad sleeping on a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola