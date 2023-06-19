Evening Reading - June 19, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Learn about Juneteenth

It's important to remember all aspects of a country's history. Take a moment today to dig into why this holiday exists.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Changing pace here, let's watch Simon solve a puzzle!

Surviving in Halo 3: ODST Firefight

Firefight was such a fantastic game mode.

Andy Richter's journey to becoming Conan's sidekick

Richter played such an important role in the show.

Elden Ring artwork

I love the color and silhouettes here.

Bird has a bath

Birds are so cute.

Emma Kent details the downfall of a Valheim server's economy

I'm in a Valheim server at the moment with a player-run economy and it's hilarious watching the bank managers think printing more money = more money



So now we have rapid hyperinflation and people literally carting around piles of gold to pay for bees — Emma Kent 🪩 (@GoneEFK) June 17, 2023

Hyperinflation is everywhere!

An important thread about why debating someone who is wilfully ignorant is useless

Thread:

I work in an arcane field where the job requires specific technical knowledge, built on a ladder of understanding and breakthroughs going back over 100 years. It's not immunology but it's not nothing. — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) June 18, 2023

Have you seen the online discourse?

Two different perspectives on the same Zelda shrine

This is the single BEST clip about media literacy I think that has ever been posted.



It's that side by side of someone interacting with the medium on its own terms vs that one guy that wants everything spelled out for him. https://t.co/pOQpW6RNpe — Suzy Doodletones (@Doodletones) June 18, 2023

Man, that guy is dumb.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!

It's winter now, which means Rad is super snuggly and sleepy. Here's him in one of his classic positions, likely purring when I took this.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.