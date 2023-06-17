Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - June 17, 2023

It's Saturday and it's time to dive into Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

MIXed up

When things went to hell at The MIX, The Completionist was there to help. Check out the story.

Rise of the Pitch

New Pitch Meeting talks about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Jank heap

CarlSagan42 is back with some more broken Super Mario Maker 2 fun.

Deep fried funeral

Here's a reminder that you should be watching the Clone High sequel series, but it's still great.

Weekend grooves

Take us home, Gucci Mane!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

