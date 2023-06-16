Evening Reading - June 16, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! After spending last weekend at Summer Game Fest: Play Days, I have returned with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Build your own dream park with Park Beyond! It's out right now!

Boldly go with Star Trek: Infinite from Paradox Interactive! It's coming soon to PC!

If you need more Lara Croft in your life, The Lara Croft Collection will package Guardian of Light and The Temple of Osiris into a single bundle. It's out on June 29!

And finally, Moving Out 2 has a release date, marking the monumental return of the Furniture Arrangement Relocation Technicians!

Illuminating

There's a new Disney and Pixar Shorts Collection available now on Disney+. Take a look at one of them right now!

I'm Batman...'s composer

The legendary Danny Elfman recounts the many projects he's worked on with Tim Burton.

French tickler

French twitter losing its mind right now because they translated the Barbie poster literally and accidentally made a pun that reads ‘She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f*ck.’ https://t.co/jGSgJIrr3F — Mathilde Merouani (@MathildeMerwani) June 16, 2023

I mean, Ken knows why he's there.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Hotfix archives aren't quite on YouTube just yet, but they'll be going back to normal in the next few days. In the meantime, here's Bubsy in Sonic and some birdcams. Like you do. GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about how to approach designing map screens.

This week in Shaqnews

I know when I think of anime, I think of Shaq!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

For the second time in the last five years, all eyes in the wrestling world are about to be on CM Punk.

Tonight in video game music

It's been a minute since we've had a good Super Metroid cover. Let's go, OC Remix!

