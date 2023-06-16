Evening Reading - June 16, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! After spending last weekend at Summer Game Fest: Play Days, I have returned with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
- Shacknews E7 was a wonderful day for our beloved site. If you missed out on the fun, go back and check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube. On top of going into our archives, we'll be writing about our many interviews here on the Shacknews front page over the next week.
- Microsoft claims Arkane Austin is not currently in danger of closing following Redfall
- Valorant Episode 7 adds Team Deathmatch
- Diablo 4 Hotfix 11 patch notes
- Twitch Partner Plus Program reintroduces 70-30 revenue split under new conditions
- xQc signs $100 million non-exclusive streaming deal with Kick
- Mario Bros. Movie studio CEO shuts down rumors of a Zelda movie deal
- Blizzard has plans to fix Diablo 4 Hardcore disconnect deaths, but not till Season 2
- Shack Chat: What are you most excited about from the Starfield Direct?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 16: Nintendo Hyper Max Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for June 16: GOG.com Summer Sale 2023
Around the gaming horn
Build your own dream park with Park Beyond! It's out right now!
Boldly go with Star Trek: Infinite from Paradox Interactive! It's coming soon to PC!
If you need more Lara Croft in your life, The Lara Croft Collection will package Guardian of Light and The Temple of Osiris into a single bundle. It's out on June 29!
And finally, Moving Out 2 has a release date, marking the monumental return of the Furniture Arrangement Relocation Technicians!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Illuminating
There's a new Disney and Pixar Shorts Collection available now on Disney+. Take a look at one of them right now!
I'm Batman...'s composer
The legendary Danny Elfman recounts the many projects he's worked on with Tim Burton.
French tickler
French twitter losing its mind right now because they translated the Barbie poster literally and accidentally made a pun that reads ‘She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f*ck.’ https://t.co/jGSgJIrr3F— Mathilde Merouani (@MathildeMerwani) June 16, 2023
I mean, Ken knows why he's there.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Hotfix archives aren't quite on YouTube just yet, but they'll be going back to normal in the next few days. In the meantime, here's Bubsy in Sonic and some birdcams. Like you do. GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about how to approach designing map screens.
This week in Shaqnews
Can't have an #AX2023 party without the G.O.A.T. @SHAQ ! @djdiesel & @takudj will be headlining at Neon District with other performers @softest_hard, @imkotorimusic and @assertivef!— Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 16, 2023
Buy Neon District Tickets: https://t.co/UWjv7JwQfD
Register Now: https://t.co/4xnjv9nETq pic.twitter.com/l7oiCecvwD
I know when I think of anime, I think of Shaq!
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
For the second time in the last five years, all eyes in the wrestling world are about to be on CM Punk.
Tonight in video game music
It's been a minute since we've had a good Super Metroid cover. Let's go, OC Remix!
That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
