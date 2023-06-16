Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for June 16: Nintendo Hyper Max Sale

Nintendo has come out swinging with its biggest summer sale to date, featuring rare discounts on first-party titles like Metroid Dread.
Ozzie Mejia
We've seen some big sales coming out of PlayStation and Xbox, but there hasn't quite been anything on that scale from Nintendo. That is, until now. Nintendo has jumped into the sales fray with the Hyper Max Sale, which offers the best of major third-party titles, big-time indies, and rarely-discounted first-party games. That includes sales on Metroid Dread, Super Mario Party, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and more.

Xbox has added onto its stack of sales with a new Publisher Spotlight Series that features Cyberpunk 2077, the best of Dark Souls, and lots of Turtles.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

