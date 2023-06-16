Weekend Console Download Deals for June 16: Nintendo Hyper Max Sale

We've seen some big sales coming out of PlayStation and Xbox, but there hasn't quite been anything on that scale from Nintendo. That is, until now. Nintendo has jumped into the sales fray with the Hyper Max Sale, which offers the best of major third-party titles, big-time indies, and rarely-discounted first-party games. That includes sales on Metroid Dread, Super Mario Party, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and more.
Xbox has added onto its stack of sales with a new Publisher Spotlight Series that features Cyberpunk 2077, the best of Dark Souls, and lots of Turtles.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Adios - FREE!
- Hoa - FREE!
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- MudRunner - $5.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Deals Unlocked
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Pentiment [Xbox Series X] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions - $59.99 (70% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- EA Sports PGA Tour [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.49 (30% off)
- High on Life [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sifu [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.69 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Xbox Series X] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Xbox Game Preview] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Temtem [Xbox Series X] - $30.14 (33% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Survive - $5.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts (PS Plus members will receive double the discount shown)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- EA Sports PGA Tour [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pesrona 5 Royal [PS5] - $49.19 (18% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Valkyrie Elysium [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $26.24 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Haven [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $25.19 (37% off)
- More from the PlayStation Plus Double Discouts Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [PS5] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.70 (27% off)
- Temtem [PS5] - $30.14 (33% off)
- Job Simulator [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $18.14 (67% off)
- Midnight Fight Express - $13.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $15.39 (45% off)
- CrossCode [PS5] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.74 (35% off)
- Ion Fury - $7.49 (70% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- KeyWe [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- NBA 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Trek To Yomi - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Hyper Max Sale
- Metroid Dread - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- Super Mario Party - $41.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $12.99 (35% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $41.99 (30% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - $41.99 (30% off)
- Portal Companion Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $31.99 (20% off)
- OKAMI HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- DAEMON X MACHINA - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - $41.99 (30% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires Conspiracy - $23.99 (40% off)
- Live A Live - $34.99 (30% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - $41.99 (30% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $41.99 (30% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $9.99 (50% off)
- Have A Nice Death - $19.99 (20% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Deluxe Founder's Pack [Early Access] - $34.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack 2023 - $39.99 (50% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - $29.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $5.99 (90% off)
- June WB Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bethesda Summer Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- DOOM - $15.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Fellow Traveller Publisher Sale
- Citizen Sleeper - $11.99 (40% off)
- Beacon Pines - $13.99 (30% off)
- Paradise Killer - $7.99 (60% off)
- Suzerain - $5.39 (70% off)
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between - $8.44 (35% off)
- Genesis Noir - $4.49 (70% off)
- Kraken Academy - $7.19 (60% off)
- In Other Waters - $4.49 (70% off)
- The Stillness of the Wind - $2.07 (84% off)
- No Longer Home - $5.99 (60% off)
- Neo Cab - $2.99 (85% off)
- Framed Collection - $1.99 (80% off)
- The Church in the Darkness - $1.99 (90% off)
- Focus Publisher Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Cloud Version - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem Cloud Version - $38.99 (35% off)
- Aeon Must Die - $9.99 (50% off)
- Call of Cthulhu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $7.99 (60% off)
- Masters of Anima - $2.09 (70% off)
- MudRunner: American Wilds - $7.49 (70% off)
- Othercide - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shady Part of Me - $5.99 (60% off)
- SnowRunner - $23.99 (40% off)
- Vampyr - $11.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground - $6.99 (65% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $15.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $15.99 (20% off)
- A Little to the Left - $11.99 (20% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $9.74 (35% off)
- Pupperazzi - $14.99 (25% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $29.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
