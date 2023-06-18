Weekend Discussion - June 18, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Shacknews E7 Indie-licious Showcase 2023

There's something special about indie games. We love them here at Shacknews. We love them so much we've got an entire segment in our E7 showcase dedicated to the games and teams that make them. Take a look and add them to your wishlists!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sunday evening without a bit of laid back sudoku solving.

The making of Elder Scross IV: Oblivion

Oblivion is one of my favorite games. While Skyrim was phenomenal, there's something about Oblivion that keeps me coming back.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Happy cat!

This kitty is just happy to be a part of the gaming.

Xivu Arath is so angry

xivu arath waking her siblings up in the morningpic.twitter.com/QxHRv9neLs — Robert Brookes 💗💜💙 (@Sphynxian) June 12, 2023

This video is fantastic. The delivery is excellent.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/vE7NqVmAAn — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) June 13, 2023

I love Hanks naivety in this episode.

Bloodborne animals are furious

Is Bloodborne on PC yet? C'mon Sony. What are you doing?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.