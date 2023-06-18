Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - June 18, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Shacknews E7 Indie-licious Showcase 2023

There's something special about indie games. We love them here at Shacknews. We love them so much we've got an entire segment in our E7 showcase dedicated to the games and teams that make them. Take a look and add them to your wishlists!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sunday evening without a bit of laid back sudoku solving.

The making of Elder Scross IV: Oblivion

Oblivion is one of my favorite games. While Skyrim was phenomenal, there's something about Oblivion that keeps me coming back. 

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Happy cat!

This kitty is just happy to be a part of the gaming.

Xivu Arath is so angry

This video is fantastic. The delivery is excellent.

King of the Hill screens

I love Hanks naivety in this episode.

Bloodborne animals are furious

Is Bloodborne on PC yet? C'mon Sony. What are you doing?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

Sam's cat Rad sleeping on his back on a blue blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola