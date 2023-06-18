Weekend Discussion - June 18, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Shacknews E7 Indie-licious Showcase 2023
There's something special about indie games. We love them here at Shacknews. We love them so much we've got an entire segment in our E7 showcase dedicated to the games and teams that make them. Take a look and add them to your wishlists!
Your daily dose of sudoku
It wouldn't be a Sunday evening without a bit of laid back sudoku solving.
The making of Elder Scross IV: Oblivion
Oblivion is one of my favorite games. While Skyrim was phenomenal, there's something about Oblivion that keeps me coming back.
Happy cat!
This kitty is just happy to be a part of the gaming.
Xivu Arath is so angry
This video is fantastic. The delivery is excellent.
King of the Hill screens
I love Hanks naivety in this episode.
Bloodborne animals are furious
Is Bloodborne on PC yet? C'mon Sony. What are you doing?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Bad Timing - No Warning
- Redemption Blues - Audrey Horne
- Top of the World - The All-American Rejects
- The Great Escape - We Are Scientists
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Cortex Shouts short-form social media platform
- Watch our E7 2023 Destiny 2 panel featuring Sam, Bill & Rise of Bacon
- How Final Fantasy 16 embraces change to push the series legacy forward
- Layers of Fear (2023) review: Art is long, life is short
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
