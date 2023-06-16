Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews E7 Marvel Snap interview: Second Dinner on Galactus, unreleased cards & balance

We spoke to Second Dinner's Glenn Jones and Kent-Erik Hagman to learn more about the ongoing development of Marvel Snap.
Donovan Erskine
Marvel Snap took the world by storm when it came out of early access in the fall of 2022. We here at Shacknews have thoroughly enjoyed our time with the game, giving it a lot of love at last year’s Shacknews Awards. For E7, we spoke with a couple of designers at developer Second Dinner to learn more about their work on the popular card battling game.

Shacknews’ Ozzie Mejia, Greg Burke, and Donovan Erskine spoke with Principal Game Designer Glenn Jones and Game Designer Kent-Erik Hagman to discuss the state of Marvel Snap and what lies ahead. During the chat, the developers gave us insight to their approach to buffing and nerfing cards, discussing the recent balance changes to Galactus.

They also shared stories about how cards have changed dramatically behind the scenes before players ever got a hold on them. Despite all of the characters featured in Marvel Snap, there are a lot of fan-favorites that have yet to enter the fray. They specifically name War Machine as a card they’ve been wanting to release for several months now, but haven’t found the right spot.

Second Dinner also talked to us about Marvel Snap’s monthly seasonal format. Each season has a unique theme, and Marvel Comics has an endless well of characters and storylines to serve as inspiration. Specifically, Glenn Jones called out the X-Men as one of his favorite Marvel properties, saying that he could see Marvel Snap doing “at least” two X-Men-themed seasons per year.

Shacknews covers Marvel Snap pretty frequently, so stick around for more news on the popular card battler. Subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more insightful conversations with developers.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

