Watch our E7 2023 Destiny 2 panel featuring Sam, Bill & Rise of Bacon Rise of Bacon, Sam Chandler, and Bill Lavoy look back on the first half of 2023 and what comes next for Destiny 2.

Anyone who spends enough time around Shacknews knows how important Destiny 2 is to our website. From our day one raid streams to our more than 1,000 articles, our staff is fully invested in their Guardians. It goes beyond that, though, as Shacknews also has a thriving Destiny 2 clan with some of the most knowledgeable and passionate players in the game today. We’re always looking for ways to dig deeper into Destiny 2, and E7 felt like a perfect opportunity.

As E7 approached, we thought it would be a great time to look back on the first half of 2023 in Destiny 2, then look forward at what comes next, and even beyond that. With myself as your host, I wrangled fellow Hunter and DestinyTheGame moderator, Rise of Bacon, and Shacknews Guides Editor and Warlock main, Sam Chandler, into a group chat to talk shop. We spent an hour talking about all things related to Destiny 2, and we think it’s a chat you’ll enjoy. Please take a look at the video embedded above.

When you’re done watching the video, please take a moment to check out more of what Shacknews has to offer in the Destiny 2 space. Our Destiny 2 strategy guide is massive, and there are very few Guardians who haven’t been helped by one of our guides. We also have a column we like to call 7 Tower Thoughts where we ramble about random things happening in the game. Both are worth your time.

See you out there, Guardians.