Evening Reading - June 14, 2023

New Starfield Dynamic Background on Xbox

the Xbox Starfield controller also unlocks a new Starfield Xbox Dynamic Background on Xbox Series S / X consoles https://t.co/0rlFulP3zq pic.twitter.com/0vKSiHNFS2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 13, 2023

This is a nice bonus for a sweet controller.

Move over giant skeleton, it's giant werewolf time

have i told you guys about the woman in my hometown who is fighting with the city over her right to keep a giant werewolf statue in her yard pic.twitter.com/Slj8z0UEcb — intrusive thot (@coolmom42069) June 13, 2023

I hope she wins.

Every Street Fighter 6 World Tour encounter

Me to NPCs that be minding they business in SF6 pic.twitter.com/YTfY11M2WM — City (@CalebCity) June 13, 2023

Never gets old.

Infinity War's stunning ending

EVERYBODY was in those theaters gagging… pic.twitter.com/6nDXYfsJaZ https://t.co/r6HBmgK7vf — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) June 13, 2023

Still hits hard five years later.

Happy 10-year anniversary to The Last of Us

Happy ten year anniversary, The Last of Us! This road has had its ups and downs... but looking back... I can't deny that view!



Thanks for all the love you've shown this world and its characters that mean so much to us!



More TLoU coming your way... until then, endure & survive! pic.twitter.com/ZTI0f6nCEQ — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 14, 2023

What a deacde it's been! Still one of the GOATs.

2023 movies

A Year in Film: 2023 pic.twitter.com/U9WtxyDvzD — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) June 11, 2023

We're eating good this year.

Netflix's pop-up restaurant

Netflix is launching a pop-up restaurant this month named Netflix Bites.



(Source: https://t.co/Unhs6CedEa) pic.twitter.com/dTlKpPP49S — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 13, 2023

Can't wait for them to pull my favorite item from the menu!

The Em Dash obsession

Let's be real—em dashes are the best.

