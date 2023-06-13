Evening Reading - June 13, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’ve come off of an amazing weekend of game reveals, but there’s still more summer gaming to come! That said, it’s just about time to wind down our day of posting, so we’ve prepared another wonderful round of Evening Reading for you. Please enjoy.

An update on the Street Fighter 6 grind

If I manage to finish you in a match with this, you have to put your controller down and clap because I will probably never land it in an actual match and if I do I will happy cry. #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/13tfmSWJWc — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) June 12, 2023

Found an insanely hard, but rewarding combo with Marisa. I’ll be practicing to end rounds with this baby.

This man is a problem

“Dinner’s ready”

“No thanks. Not hungry.”

“It’s mac n chee. With the ninja turtles shapes.” #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/CoQ1VA3dXy — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) June 13, 2023

Dee Jay mobility got the whole SF6 playerbase shaking in its boots, myself included.

Mmmmh, Final Fantasy character drama

I can’t wait for more fantasy-fiction baggage in my life when Final Fantasy 16 comes out.

A different time… A Four Loko time

No but seriously:



What was this and why did y’all drink it? pic.twitter.com/hUZo1w4Wem — Dr. Jon Paul (They/Them/Tired)🏳️‍🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) June 13, 2023

I drank an original Four Loko one time and it was the only time I’ve ever blacked out. Those drinks were ridiculous.

Love the Spider, hear the Spider

Spider-Man: Into the #SpiderVerse Live in Concert swinging soon to a theater near you. For ticket information, visit https://t.co/uIfXxEFUZY. pic.twitter.com/dByvzhgoq6 — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2023

Are you getting tickets?

End of an era

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Pat Sajak always seemed so genuinely cool. What a great run from one of America’s favorite show hosts.

Torgal is best doggo

Before he becomes a party member, a young Torgal is featured prominently in Final Fantasy XVI's prologue. pic.twitter.com/uBHLi2xRah — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) June 13, 2023

If anything happens to pupper in Final Fantasy 16, I will be inconsolable.

Let Torgal live this long

pic.twitter.com/wLplonbAYa — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) June 13, 2023

Lady Bird is also the best and we love her.

Silo is such a wiggle worm. I had to bait her with a biscuit to get her to be this calm!

