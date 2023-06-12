Evening Reading - June 12, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's been a hectic week, let's unwind by watching Simon solve a puzzle.

Dunkey reviews Street Fighter 6

Do you think SF6 manages to be a better game than Gollum?

Datto reflects on the last ten years of Destiny

Quite a heartfelt video from Datto.

So many patterns

Are you part of a pattern?

Stealth muscly frog

This frog is jacked.

Blokes being blokes

This sounds like it's Australian.

I can't believe he's back

He transcends space and time 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IElLcP6f0Z — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) June 11, 2023

I've missed him.

Get the special tea cups out

moon and star teacups 🎀 pic.twitter.com/n4hfb2FQEr — softness daily ✨ (@SoftnessDaily) June 11, 2023

Star and moon.

Are you arguing about framerates?

If you are not employed by a video game publisher and find yourself in an intense debate about console game framerates, it might be time for some self-reflection — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) June 12, 2023

Time for some introspection.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.