Evening Reading - June 12, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's been a hectic week, let's unwind by watching Simon solve a puzzle.

Dunkey reviews Street Fighter 6

Do you think SF6 manages to be a better game than Gollum?

Datto reflects on the last ten years of Destiny

Quite a heartfelt video from Datto.

So many patterns

Are you part of a pattern?

Stealth muscly frog

This frog is jacked.

Blokes being blokes

This sounds like it's Australian.

I can't believe he's back

I've missed him.

Get the special tea cups out

Star and moon.

Are you arguing about framerates?

Time for some introspection.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

A picture of Sam's cat Rad clearing his feet

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola