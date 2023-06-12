Evening Reading - June 12, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is artfully blending ghost pirates & stealth tactics
- Everything we learned from the Starfield Direct
- Starfield pre-order & Constellation Edition guide
- The Long Dark's next update will overhaul cooking and fishing
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy coming in early 2024
- Pragmata gets a delay trailer at the Capcom Showcase
- Intel (INTC) denied increased German national funding for chip megafab
- Star Wars Outlaws gameplay showcased at Ubisoft Forward
- Assassin's Creed Mirage gets extended gameplay reveal
- Skull and Bones still a real game, closed beta planned for August 2023
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's been a hectic week, let's unwind by watching Simon solve a puzzle.
Dunkey reviews Street Fighter 6
Do you think SF6 manages to be a better game than Gollum?
Datto reflects on the last ten years of Destiny
Quite a heartfelt video from Datto.
So many patterns
Patterns pic.twitter.com/1OHJv7zX9g— False Knees (@FalseKnees) June 10, 2023
Are you part of a pattern?
Stealth muscly frog
June 10, 2023
This frog is jacked.
Blokes being blokes
June 10, 2023
This sounds like it's Australian.
I can't believe he's back
He transcends space and time 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IElLcP6f0Z— Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) June 11, 2023
I've missed him.
Get the special tea cups out
moon and star teacups 🎀 pic.twitter.com/n4hfb2FQEr— softness daily ✨ (@SoftnessDaily) June 11, 2023
Star and moon.
Are you arguing about framerates?
If you are not employed by a video game publisher and find yourself in an intense debate about console game framerates, it might be time for some self-reflection— Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) June 12, 2023
Time for some introspection.
