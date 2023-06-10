Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - June 10, 2023

It's Saturday evening in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Weekend Discussion!
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Things are going great over at Twitter

Elon Musk is doing a bang up job of tanking Twitter.

Musk's Twitter Likes are almost worse than his replies...

It's important to remember that Twitter's leadership has always sucked.

Lots of long-time Twitter employees have left.

Twitter ads are so terrible.

There are 95 shareholders, but Musk has kept their identities redacted. To be fair, I don't blame present-day Twitter shareholders for not wanting to be associated with the bagholder-in-chief.

Twitter is now avoiding paying Google Cloud invoices...

Cliffy B won't back down from Internet trolls, but he hasn't posted to Shacknews Chatty since September 15, 2006.

Saudi Arabia x Sports

Sure, Saudi Arabia may have had a U.S. journalist murdered, but they did pay a lot of money to acquire the PGA...

And soccer superstar Karim Benzema...

But NOT Lionel Messi. USA! USA! USA!

Travis Kelce takes the White House podium

LOL.

Streetfighter 6 fans are something else..

Funny cuz it's true.

They seem to really like Juri's feet.

Legend.

Tim Sweeney: Pixel Artist

A different time.

3v100

I miss 1v100 for Xbox 360.

Iron Chef Dad makes Shake Shack gourmet

This was a great video.

Pride Month continues

Shout out to Cracker Barrel!

Nice art, Rob.

Make a damn meme out of this, Shacknews

Screenshot of the Twisted Metal TV show trailer that shows Anthony Mackie with his head slammed into an arcade cabinet by Sweet Tooth.
This is meme fodder if I have ever seen it.
Source: Peacock

Please reply to this thread with your best attempts.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for June 10, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store. Also, tune in to our Twitch channel on June 15 for a very special Shacknews Direct video presentation that we hope will surprise and delight our users. 

Meme submission
Download Shackpets for free on iOS and Android.
Source: Peacock

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola