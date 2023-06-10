Weekend Discussion - June 10, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it, check out this Hermit and Pig trailer from today's #FutureOfPlayDirect! We have a breakdown of all of the games shown right here: https://t.co/cBt6dm7dB7 pic.twitter.com/TNydDyBwv5 — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 10, 2023

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Things are going great over at Twitter

Too many social media companies? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2023

Elon Musk is doing a bang up job of tanking Twitter.

Let’s check in on the owner of this platform’s likes pic.twitter.com/iekn6CJSSB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2023

Musk's Twitter Likes are almost worse than his replies...

It's important to remember that Twitter's leadership has always sucked.

I have resigned from Twitter today.

Adam Singer (2014-2023) pic.twitter.com/CCCG25VTNJ — Adam Singer (@printf) June 3, 2023

Lots of long-time Twitter employees have left.

Twitter ads are so terrible.

and now we know there are 95 line items in twitter, er, X Corp.’s holdco’s cap table pic.twitter.com/eQJnFQDEZW — chancehooray daily (@chancery_daily) June 10, 2023

There are 95 shareholders, but Musk has kept their identities redacted. To be fair, I don't blame present-day Twitter shareholders for not wanting to be associated with the bagholder-in-chief.

NEW: Twitter is refusing to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract comes up for renewal this month, leading to a high-stakes conflict between the companies that could result in Twitter’s trust and safety teams being crippled: https://t.co/cspCQgUflh — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) June 10, 2023

Twitter is now avoiding paying Google Cloud invoices...

I will never, ever back down off of internet idiots, I assure you. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) June 4, 2023

Cliffy B won't back down from Internet trolls, but he hasn't posted to Shacknews Chatty since September 15, 2006.

Saudi Arabia x Sports

My gosh there’s a lot here. Impossible to summarize all the batshit crazy in this interview. Just spend 5 minutes watching it.



pic.twitter.com/TgPkLp2ZZO — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) June 7, 2023

Sure, Saudi Arabia may have had a U.S. journalist murdered, but they did pay a lot of money to acquire the PGA...

Karim Benzema’s new contract is almost as much as an NFL team’s yearly salary cap 🤯 @brfootball



His deal is $643M over 3 years pic.twitter.com/SVnixbRRuK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2023

And soccer superstar Karim Benzema...

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal made one final offer to Lionel Messi, per @HelenaCondis:



3 years, $1.6 billion.



Messi chose Miami. pic.twitter.com/TvzRsAkXY6 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 7, 2023

But NOT Lionel Messi. USA! USA! USA!

Travis Kelce takes the White House podium

LOL.

Streetfighter 6 fans are something else..

> checks ONE Street Fighter 6 tweet

>> For You timeline... pic.twitter.com/bTpjvMjjfZ — Bear (@BearUNLV) June 5, 2023

Funny cuz it's true.

They seem to really like Juri's feet.

Legend.

Tim Sweeney: Pixel Artist

A different time.

3v100

I miss 1v100 for Xbox 360.

Iron Chef Dad makes Shake Shack gourmet

This was a great video.

Pride Month continues

Thanks for sharing! Our teams take pride in creating a welcoming, safe atmosphere where people can enjoy time with family and friends the moment they walk through our doors. ❤️ — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 8, 2023

Shout out to Cracker Barrel!

I had taken all my recent Chud drawings that are Scared of Rainbows & put them into one illustration. Can you name all 9 Chuds in this collection of hatemongers & freaks? Winner gets the satisfaction of knowing too many awful people.👇 pic.twitter.com/2IQ3zfWEjD — Rob Israel (@robisraelart) June 10, 2023

Nice art, Rob.

Make a damn meme out of this, Shacknews

This is meme fodder if I have ever seen it.

Source: Peacock

Please reply to this thread with your best attempts.

