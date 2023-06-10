Weekend Discussion - June 10, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it, check out this Hermit and Pig trailer from today's #FutureOfPlayDirect! We have a breakdown of all of the games shown right here: https://t.co/cBt6dm7dB7 pic.twitter.com/TNydDyBwv5— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 10, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Things are going great over at Twitter
Too many social media companies?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2023
Elon Musk is doing a bang up job of tanking Twitter.
Let’s check in on the owner of this platform’s likes pic.twitter.com/iekn6CJSSB— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2023
Musk's Twitter Likes are almost worse than his replies...
👀 @TimSweeneyEpic (CEO of @EpicGames) is no longer following @jack— Big Tech Alert (@BigTechAlert) June 5, 2023
It's important to remember that Twitter's leadership has always sucked.
I have resigned from Twitter today.— Adam Singer (@printf) June 3, 2023
Adam Singer (2014-2023) pic.twitter.com/CCCG25VTNJ
Lots of long-time Twitter employees have left.
lol, lmao https://t.co/RXNe1b0Isn pic.twitter.com/4alEz2B6IZ— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) June 5, 2023
Twitter ads are so terrible.
and now we know there are 95 line items in twitter, er, X Corp.’s holdco’s cap table pic.twitter.com/eQJnFQDEZW— chancehooray daily (@chancery_daily) June 10, 2023
There are 95 shareholders, but Musk has kept their identities redacted. To be fair, I don't blame present-day Twitter shareholders for not wanting to be associated with the bagholder-in-chief.
NEW: Twitter is refusing to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract comes up for renewal this month, leading to a high-stakes conflict between the companies that could result in Twitter’s trust and safety teams being crippled: https://t.co/cspCQgUflh— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) June 10, 2023
Twitter is now avoiding paying Google Cloud invoices...
I will never, ever back down off of internet idiots, I assure you.— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) June 4, 2023
Cliffy B won't back down from Internet trolls, but he hasn't posted to Shacknews Chatty since September 15, 2006.
Saudi Arabia x Sports
My gosh there’s a lot here. Impossible to summarize all the batshit crazy in this interview. Just spend 5 minutes watching it.— Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) June 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/TgPkLp2ZZO
Sure, Saudi Arabia may have had a U.S. journalist murdered, but they did pay a lot of money to acquire the PGA...
Karim Benzema’s new contract is almost as much as an NFL team’s yearly salary cap 🤯 @brfootball— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2023
His deal is $643M over 3 years pic.twitter.com/SVnixbRRuK
And soccer superstar Karim Benzema...
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal made one final offer to Lionel Messi, per @HelenaCondis:— Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 7, 2023
3 years, $1.6 billion.
Messi chose Miami. pic.twitter.com/TvzRsAkXY6
But NOT Lionel Messi. USA! USA! USA!
Travis Kelce takes the White House podium
So close 😂 @tkelce pic.twitter.com/vneeTsIwY8— New Heights (@newheightshow) June 5, 2023
LOL.
Streetfighter 6 fans are something else..
> checks ONE Street Fighter 6 tweet— Bear (@BearUNLV) June 5, 2023
>> For You timeline... pic.twitter.com/bTpjvMjjfZ
Funny cuz it's true.
#StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/L82gGoQWLW— Fighting-Games Daily (@FGC_Daily) June 4, 2023
They seem to really like Juri's feet.
Reporting to Duty https://t.co/146wff1Y1S pic.twitter.com/UxLz8sUSWU— Justin Wong (@JWonggg) June 6, 2023
Legend.
Tim Sweeney: Pixel Artist
June 9, 2023
A different time.
3v100
June 8, 2023
I miss 1v100 for Xbox 360.
Iron Chef Dad makes Shake Shack gourmet
This was a great video.
Pride Month continues
Thanks for sharing! Our teams take pride in creating a welcoming, safe atmosphere where people can enjoy time with family and friends the moment they walk through our doors. ❤️— Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 8, 2023
Shout out to Cracker Barrel!
I had taken all my recent Chud drawings that are Scared of Rainbows & put them into one illustration. Can you name all 9 Chuds in this collection of hatemongers & freaks? Winner gets the satisfaction of knowing too many awful people.👇 pic.twitter.com/2IQ3zfWEjD— Rob Israel (@robisraelart) June 10, 2023
Nice art, Rob.
Make a damn meme out of this, Shacknews
Please reply to this thread with your best attempts.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
