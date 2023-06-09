Tekken 8 Closed Network Test announced for July 2023 Players will one of their first chances to try Tekken 8 online when its Closed Network Test lands in July. Registration is open now.

In a year of greatly anticipated fighting games, Tekken 8 may still be one of the most exciting among them, and soon players will have a chance to see why. Bandai Namco has announced one of the first Closed Network Tests for Tekken 8, which will allow players to try an early version of the game and helped the developers stress-test its online modes. The Tekken 8 Closed Network Test is expected to take place in late July and registration is open now.

Bandai Namco announced the upcoming Closed Network Test for Tekken 8 via the Tekken Twitter on June 9, 2023. According to the announcement, the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test will begin in early access on PlayStation 5 on July 21 and run through July 24. If you are a PC or Xbox player, don’t fret. There will be another session that includes PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC from July 28 to July 31. In order to get in on the Network Test, you have to sign up on the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test registration web page and be selected by Bandai Namco.

Tekken 8's Closed Network Test will have a PS5-only session from July 21 to July 24, and then an Xbox, PC, and PS5 session from July 28 to July 31.

Source: Bandai Namco

For this Tekken 8 Closed Network Test, players will be able to explore 16 characters and 5 stages in the game. Players will also have one of their first chance to see how Tekken 8’s new Heat System works, along with Heat Burst and Heat Engager mechanics.

Bandai Namco has been fairly forthcoming with information, releasing character trailers and teases about Tekken 8 regularly. Even so, we had an opportunity to play one of the very early playable builds of Tekken 8 and came away stunned at how good it felt even so early. We even got to talk to lead producer Michael Murray and director Katsuhiro Harada about various burning questions regarding the latest entry of the legendary fighting series.

With the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test fast approaching, make sure your registration is in order. Even if you aren’t in the United States, there are different signups for various regions. Get in early, cross your fingers, and we’ll see you in the ring in July!