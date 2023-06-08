Marvel Snap June 9 OTA patch notes adjust Spider-Man and Beast No more Zabu into Spider-Man for you, as Marvel Snap adjusts the web slinger with an over the air patch.

Today, Second Dinner announced an over the air (OTA) patch for Marvel Snap, bringing changes to Spider-Man, Beast, The Hood, Rogue, and Medusa. Please take a look.

We hope everyone is enjoying the Spider-Versus season and we're excited to share this weeks balance updates!



Spider-Man

[Old] 4/3 – On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

[New] 5/4 – On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

Spider-Man performs very well in multiple decks like High Evolutionary lockdown and Galactus. We want to avoid these kinds of playstyles being too powerful as they are frustrating to play against, so we’ve decided to adjust Spider-Man to limit his play in combos like Spider-Man into Professor X. While this does put him at the same Cost as his lockdown peer Professor X, we think that their effects are distinct enough that they can both sit at 5-Cost.

Beast

[Old] 2/2 – On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less.

[New] 3/4 – On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less.

Bounce decks with cards like Kitty Pryde, Bast, and Hit-Monkey have been performing very well lately. Beast in particular stood out to us as a very powerful enabler in the deck. We want Beast’s effect to take more investment to get returns, so we’re adjusting him to be a 3-Cost card. This also helps give Falcon more room to spread his wings, as he often felt like a worse Beast without the cost reduction effect.

The Hood

[Old] 1/-2 – On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

[New] 1/-3 – On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

Many decks are able to take great advantage of the cheap 6-Power Demon while neutralizing The Hood’s negative Power. We’re making a small nerf to The Hood’s Power to make him more punishing to play if you’re unable to counteract his base Power. Notably, this is actually a buff to Viper decks that hand The Hood over to the opponent to deal with.

Rogue

[Old] 3/1 – On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

[New] 3/2 – On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

In a similar vein to our Enchantress buffs, Rogue is a card we’d expect to see more of to counteract powerful Ongoing effects. While it’s not surprising that Enchantress is more popular with her higher base Power, more universal coverage, and synergy with cards like Zabu and Lizard, we were surprised to see that Rogue performs poorly even in Silver Surfer decks. We’re giving her a small bump in Power to help her be a more viable tool to counter Ongoing cards.

Medusa

[Old] 2/2 – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +2 Power.

[New] 2/2 – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +3 Power.

What do you think of the changes? Spider-Man will no longer synergize well with Zabu, but for those who play Spidey on turn five, this won’t have much of an impact. The changes to The Hood and Beast figure to impact some lower-cost decks, but we’ll need to dig in and see just how much this changes things.

Continue to monitor future changes by visiting the Marvel Snap tag on Shacknews, and read the full post from Second Dinner.