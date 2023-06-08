Fortnite Wilds season adds Optimus Prime and new map changes Fortnite's next season is jungle-themed and kicks off tomorrow.

Fortnite continues to be a juggernaut in the gaming industry, routinely adding new content and cosmetics for players to enjoy. Tomorrow, Epic Games will usher in the game’s latest season, titled Wilds. Fortnite Wilds takes the battle royale to a jungle setting, adding new cosmetics, weapons, and locations to explore. We got our first full look at the game during Summer Game Fest 2023.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, officially titled Fortnite Wilds, got its proper reveal at Summer Game Fest 2023. The cinematic trailer showed off the new Battle Pass Outfits, making their way through a jungle biome, teasing changes to the Battle Royale Island map. We also get a glimpse at some new weapons, though we're not exactly sure what they're called or what they do. We also get confirmation that legendary Autobot Optimus Prime will be featured in this season's Battle Pass.

Adventure awaits in a world below!



Get ready for #FortniteWILDS. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/S7yvOQ0CQZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2023

An official gameplay trailer for Fortnite Wilds is expected to be released early tomorrow morning, prior to the release of the big new patch. It's just one of the games that were showcased during Summer Game Fest 2023. For all of the biggest news stories this week, stick with Shacknews.