Fortnite Wilds season adds Optimus Prime and new map changes

Fortnite's next season is jungle-themed and kicks off tomorrow.
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite continues to be a juggernaut in the gaming industry, routinely adding new content and cosmetics for players to enjoy. Tomorrow, Epic Games will usher in the game’s latest season, titled Wilds. Fortnite Wilds takes the battle royale to a jungle setting, adding new cosmetics, weapons, and locations to explore. We got our first full look at the game during Summer Game Fest 2023.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, officially titled Fortnite Wilds, got its proper reveal at Summer Game Fest 2023. The cinematic trailer showed off the new Battle Pass Outfits, making their way through a jungle biome, teasing changes to the Battle Royale Island map. We also get a glimpse at some new weapons, though we're not exactly sure what they're called or what they do. We also get confirmation that legendary Autobot Optimus Prime will be featured in this season's Battle Pass.

An official gameplay trailer for Fortnite Wilds is expected to be released early tomorrow morning, prior to the release of the big new patch. It's just one of the games that were showcased during Summer Game Fest 2023. For all of the biggest news stories this week, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

