Diablo 4 Hotfix 6 & 7 patch notes

Infinite experience farming bugs have been squashed and the level 100 Pinnacle Boss has been buffed in the latest Diablo 4 hotfix patch.
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
1

It’s still early days in Diablo 4, but Blizzard Entertainment is working hard to try to keep the playing field fair and level for all players while ensuring a mostly quality experience. Another hotfix patch has dropped. Unfortunately, this one kills a bug that players were using to level up fast. It also buffs the level 100 Pinnacle Boss to put a little more oomph in its attacks. You can see what Diablo 4 Hotfix 6 and 7 have for you in these patch notes.

Diablo 4 gameplay screenshot of players taking on a large, demonic monster.
Blizzard killed an xp bug regarding Fly Hosts and resurrected Fly Hosts, as well as buffing its end-game boss.
Diablo 4 Hotfix 6 and 7 were rolled out alongside their accompanying patch notes on June 8, 2023. One of the biggest things that many players will notice right away is that a certain exploit where players could farm experience infinitely has been squashed. Fly Hosts and resurrected Fly Hosts from Trembling Masses can no longer be farmed in this manner. Also, the level 100 Pinnacle Boss’s damage was buffed to make it a bit more dangerous. On the flipside, its health was also reduced, so it should be more a more high-risk scenario. The rest of the patch notes can be found below:

Boss Changes

  • Increased the level range for World Bosses on World Tier 3 and 4.
  • Increased the total damage dealt by the Level 100 Pinnacle Boss and reduced their total health.

Dungeons

  • Made further adjustments to Elite spawn rates in dungeons.
  • Fixed an issue where players would teleport to the wrong location in multiple dungeons while transitioning through levels of the dungeon.

Monster Changes

  • Fly Hosts and resurrected Fly Hosts from Trembling Masses will no longer be an infinite source of experience.

Class Changes

Rogue

  • Advanced Twisting Blades’ Cooldown reduction now matches its tooltip.

Legendary Aspect Changes

  • Aspect of Unstable Imbuements no longer excessively benefits from damage amplification effects.

Miscellaneous

  • Further stability fixes.

That covers the entirety of Diablo 4 Hotfix 6 and 7. Noticeably, this hotfix didn’t do anything about the servers disconnecting players from 82-hour, level 100 Hardcore runs, but perhaps those notes are coming later. Be sure to follow the rest of our Diablo 4 coverage for guides and other updates on the game.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

