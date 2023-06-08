Diablo 4 Hotfix 6 & 7 patch notes Infinite experience farming bugs have been squashed and the level 100 Pinnacle Boss has been buffed in the latest Diablo 4 hotfix patch.

It’s still early days in Diablo 4, but Blizzard Entertainment is working hard to try to keep the playing field fair and level for all players while ensuring a mostly quality experience. Another hotfix patch has dropped. Unfortunately, this one kills a bug that players were using to level up fast. It also buffs the level 100 Pinnacle Boss to put a little more oomph in its attacks. You can see what Diablo 4 Hotfix 6 and 7 have for you in these patch notes.

Diablo 4 Hotfix 6 & 7 patch notes

Blizzard killed an xp bug regarding Fly Hosts and resurrected Fly Hosts, as well as buffing its end-game boss.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Hotfix 6 and 7 were rolled out alongside their accompanying patch notes on June 8, 2023. One of the biggest things that many players will notice right away is that a certain exploit where players could farm experience infinitely has been squashed. Fly Hosts and resurrected Fly Hosts from Trembling Masses can no longer be farmed in this manner. Also, the level 100 Pinnacle Boss’s damage was buffed to make it a bit more dangerous. On the flipside, its health was also reduced, so it should be more a more high-risk scenario. The rest of the patch notes can be found below:

Boss Changes

Increased the level range for World Bosses on World Tier 3 and 4.

Increased the total damage dealt by the Level 100 Pinnacle Boss and reduced their total health.

Dungeons

Made further adjustments to Elite spawn rates in dungeons.

Fixed an issue where players would teleport to the wrong location in multiple dungeons while transitioning through levels of the dungeon.

Monster Changes

Fly Hosts and resurrected Fly Hosts from Trembling Masses will no longer be an infinite source of experience.

Class Changes

Rogue

Advanced Twisting Blades’ Cooldown reduction now matches its tooltip.

Legendary Aspect Changes

Aspect of Unstable Imbuements no longer excessively benefits from damage amplification effects.

Miscellaneous

Further stability fixes.

That covers the entirety of Diablo 4 Hotfix 6 and 7. Noticeably, this hotfix didn’t do anything about the servers disconnecting players from 82-hour, level 100 Hardcore runs, but perhaps those notes are coming later. Be sure to follow the rest of our Diablo 4 coverage for guides and other updates on the game.