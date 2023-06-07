ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 333 Find out what the Distant Future looks like in Live A Live on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Live A Live playthrough. This game has eight different chapters to play and tells the tale of a different hero each time. During the playthrough, we have seen the Wild West, the Near Future, and the Present time. The Wild West has been my favorite chapter thus far but it was also the toughest chapter to beat.

Tonight, we’re continuing the Distant Future chapter that takes place on a space station. So far, the Distant Future chapter has been the slowest in terms of story progression. However, a monster got out of containment last episode so the action should pick up. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join in to see if we can figure out what is going on in the Distant Future.

Nothing says the Distant Future like controlling an egg robot in space!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up is more of our Super Mario 64 playthrough. Where things stand, we're close to getting all the power stars so it could be the final Super Mario 64 epiosde soon. There will be a new playthrough starting next week as well since we beat Star Fox 64 and need a game to replace it.

Check out Shacknews for all your gaming needs. If you have let the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom absorb all your free time, like me, then you should be able to make good use of all the info Shacknews has on the game. If classic gaming like the Stevetendo show is more your style, then check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and subscribe via Prime Gaming.

The Mets continue their series in Atlanta so it’s another baseball night in the Stevetendo show house. The games in this rivalry are always tough so we’ll be checking the score during the livestream. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is tonight as well so we’ll have another sports score to check during the show!

If I keep beating games in one episode, we’re going to run out of things to play. That’s where the loyal Stevetendo show viewers come in. Start brainstorming games that you would want to see on the show. If they’re already on the Nintendo Switch Online service then there’s a good chance it will star on the Stevetendo show.