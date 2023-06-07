Evening Reading - June 7, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Unfortunate irony

Stay safe, New York.

The Mario movie effect

kid is probably a school legend for doing this pic.twitter.com/ItYAkBSiJm — Gene Park (@GenePark) June 6, 2023

This kid probably has rockstar status now.

Trailer for the Hideo Kojima documentary

The first trailer for ‘HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS’ has been released.



The documentary premieres at Tribeca Film Festival next week. pic.twitter.com/6rHXyMqocu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 7, 2023

If this doc is half as interesting as the man himself, I'm in.

Speaking of trailers...

The new trailer for @A24’s film Talk To Me has just been released. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/7lkMg3h5Vs — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 6, 2023

This looks creepy as hell.

Peaceful carrot comsumption

here’s my horse eating a carrot enjoy the serotonin pic.twitter.com/ntDVQVMGvy — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) June 7, 2023

Some positive vibes for your evening

Today would have been Lance Reddick's birthday

Today would have been Lance Reddick’s 61st birthday. pic.twitter.com/buyHg5KFsF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 7, 2023

Rest in peace, legend.

Yet another No Man's Sky content update

No Man's Sky Singularity 🧠



👻Ship of AI Souls

🔭New Expedition

🦾Robotics!

🪶Part 2 of 4 Part Arc

🧬Community Goal

🤖Assemble a Construct

🧠Find it a brain

✨Crimson Trail

⛑️Wayfarer's Helm

🎲ARG Clues



Free on all platforms 😍https://t.co/TOoaY7JoNM pic.twitter.com/SAHlyVaRrt — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 7, 2023

Keep killing it, Hello Games.

New celebrity gossip

Rumors swirl as Taylor Swift is spotted backstage with The Arbiter, Thel 'Vadam in Oklahoma City. "They're just friends. She's always respected the will of the Prophets," one insider told me. pic.twitter.com/2pWMJNrCan — ✰ gwen "the situation" howerton ✰ (@kissphoria) June 6, 2023

This is a power couple I can get behind.

