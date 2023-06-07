Evening Reading - June 7, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Gangs of Sherwood plays like Devil May Cry with four-player co-op
- Diablo 4's first player to reach level 100 on Hardcore loses character to server disconnect
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC brings Usagi Yojimbo this year
- Bills QB Josh Allen is the Madden NFL 24 cover athlete
- Evolutis: Duality offers an 80's anime-inspired story of a pro fighter in a cyberpunk city
- ANTONBLAST gets new Dynamite Demo, available now
- GameStop (GME) fires another CEO, names Ryan Cohen Executive Chairman
- GameStop (GME) cancels Q1 2023 earnings results conference call
- GameStop (GME) Q1 2023 earnings results miss revenue estimates on smaller loss than expected
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Unfortunate irony
June 7, 2023
Stay safe, New York.
The Mario movie effect
kid is probably a school legend for doing this pic.twitter.com/ItYAkBSiJm— Gene Park (@GenePark) June 6, 2023
This kid probably has rockstar status now.
Trailer for the Hideo Kojima documentary
The first trailer for ‘HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS’ has been released.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 7, 2023
The documentary premieres at Tribeca Film Festival next week. pic.twitter.com/6rHXyMqocu
If this doc is half as interesting as the man himself, I'm in.
Speaking of trailers...
The new trailer for @A24’s film Talk To Me has just been released. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/7lkMg3h5Vs— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 6, 2023
This looks creepy as hell.
Peaceful carrot comsumption
here’s my horse eating a carrot enjoy the serotonin pic.twitter.com/ntDVQVMGvy— Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) June 7, 2023
Some positive vibes for your evening
Today would have been Lance Reddick's birthday
Today would have been Lance Reddick’s 61st birthday. pic.twitter.com/buyHg5KFsF— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 7, 2023
Rest in peace, legend.
Yet another No Man's Sky content update
No Man's Sky Singularity 🧠— Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 7, 2023
👻Ship of AI Souls
🔭New Expedition
🦾Robotics!
🪶Part 2 of 4 Part Arc
🧬Community Goal
🤖Assemble a Construct
🧠Find it a brain
✨Crimson Trail
⛑️Wayfarer's Helm
🎲ARG Clues
Free on all platforms 😍https://t.co/TOoaY7JoNM pic.twitter.com/SAHlyVaRrt
Keep killing it, Hello Games.
New celebrity gossip
Rumors swirl as Taylor Swift is spotted backstage with The Arbiter, Thel 'Vadam in Oklahoma City. "They're just friends. She's always respected the will of the Prophets," one insider told me. pic.twitter.com/2pWMJNrCan— ✰ gwen "the situation" howerton ✰ (@kissphoria) June 6, 2023
This is a power couple I can get behind.
