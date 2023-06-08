Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Marvel Snap adds PvP tournament Conquest mode next week

Announced at this year's Summer Game Fest, Second Dinner is adding a new way to pick up rewards from Marvel Snap.
Ozzie Mejia
Marvel Snap continues to add new ways to show off cool cards and face off against the world in superheroic card combat. Second Dinner's latest stop is Summer Game Fest, where developer Second Dinner announced that the new tournament-style Conquest mode is ready to roll out. Players won't have to wait long because it's coming next week.

Originally announced late last week during the reveal of the new Spider-Versus season, Conquest Mode is an elimination-style tournament mode that pits the best players against one another. Competition gets intense, as only one loss is all it takes to get eliminated. Players can try their luck for free in the Proving Grounds, which is the first level. Those who emerge victorious can pick up Silver Tickets to take to the next stage. Players who win at the Silver level can earn Gold Tickets and advance to the next level. Winning at the gold level opens the door to the Infinity Conquest tournament, where top-tier rewards are at stake, such as an Infinite Avatar Frame.

Conquests will reset each month, which will lead to some wildly different tournament outcomes depending on the current meta. Individual battles will be structured similarly to the friendly Battle Mode, where two players with 10 Health battle until one player remains. That also means your 12 card deck is locked until the game is over, so be sure to pick your best cards.

Conquest is an intense endeavor, and players are welcome to try more than once, provided that they can pony up the in-game Gold cost for an additional ticket. Even those who don't make it to the top can at least earn Medals, which can be used for exclusive rewards in the new Medal Shop.

Marvel Snap players won't have to wait too long before Conquest mode arrives. Look for it to come to Marvel Snap on Tuesday, June 13, which aligns with Second Dinner's 2023 Marvel Snap roadmap. There's a lot more to check out during today's Summer Game Fest presentation. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

