How to respec - Diablo 4 Respecing in Diablo 4 is an important part of the early game, though you shouldn't rely too much on it.

How to respec in Diablo 4 is a straightforward process – if you know what you’re doing. Respecing in Diablo 4 is essential when you’re figuring out which skills work best for your play style, though the game is happy to let you figure the process out for yourself. Just make sure to think carefully before refunding skill points after you reach a certain level. The more points you have to refund, the more you’ll pay for it.

Diablo 4 respec – How to reassign skill points

Respecing takes just a few button presses. Open the skill menu, and select the “refund all” option at the bottom of the skill screen. A caution pops up that asks you to confirm that you want to refund however many skill points you’ve spent and shows you how much it’ll cost.

You can also hover over a specific skill and respec by pressing the equip button – or right click on the mouse – to refund just that skill point. If you’ve unlocked any enhancement abilities for that skill, you’ll automatically refund, and pay for, those as well.

Diablo 4 respec – Paragon points

You can respec your Paragon board and refund Paragon points in a similar fashion. Open your Paragon board – it unlocks at level 50, so if you’re not that far yet, don’t worry about it – and choose to either refund all the points at once or refund individual Paragon buffs.

Should you respec in Diablo 4?

If you’re new to a class and figuring out how its skills work, you should respec often until you level up more. Until you reach level 15, you can respec as much as you want for less than 100 gold. The price gets substantially higher after that, though, upwards of 1,000 gold per skill point. That’s more money than is practical, so it’s a good idea to experiment with different skills and builds at the core and basic skill levels and maybe the tier after that as well.

Once you reach level 20 or higher, respecing individual skills is more advisable than refunding all your skill points. You should have a solid idea of the build you want by that point anyway.

If you're just not clicking with any of your class skills, check out our recommended classes for beginners to see if another would suit you better. We've also got tips for getting started and how to look your best with Diablo 4's transmog system.