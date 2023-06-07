Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

ANTONBLAST gets new Dynamite Demo, available now

ANTONBLAST has received a new playable demo on Steam.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Summitsphere
1

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase brought some indie flavor to Summer Game Fest week, showing off a variety of unique and interesting games. This included ANTONBLAST, one of the more heavily anticipated upcoming indie releases. We got our latest look at the game during the Guerrilla Collective Showcase, which revealed a new demo for the action-packed adventure. What’s more, the demo is available now.

The ANTONBLAST Dynamite Demo was announced with a wacky new trailer during the 2023 Guerrilla Collective Showcase. In the trailer, Dynamite Anton himself appears in live-action to announce the new demo, which can be downloaded from the game’s Steam Page. In the demo, players can take on the role of either Anton or Annie and play through two levels.

In the destruction-based platformer, players blast through levels, using explosives to clear a path to victory. It leans heavily into the nostalgia and zaniness of platformers of years past. Specifically, the developers say that the game is inspired by the Game Boy era. ANTONBLAST is one of the more high-profile indie games launching this year, cracking our own most-anticipated list of 2023 here at Shacknews.

We still don’t know exactly when ANTONBLAST will be released, but the new Dynamite Demo should hopefully tide players over until those details come. The Guerrilla Collective also featured a look at Evolutis, an intriguing new 80s-inspired narrative. Stick with Shacknews as we continue to follow the latest news out of Summer Game Fest.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola