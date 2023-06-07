ANTONBLAST gets new Dynamite Demo, available now ANTONBLAST has received a new playable demo on Steam.

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase brought some indie flavor to Summer Game Fest week, showing off a variety of unique and interesting games. This included ANTONBLAST, one of the more heavily anticipated upcoming indie releases. We got our latest look at the game during the Guerrilla Collective Showcase, which revealed a new demo for the action-packed adventure. What’s more, the demo is available now.

The ANTONBLAST Dynamite Demo was announced with a wacky new trailer during the 2023 Guerrilla Collective Showcase. In the trailer, Dynamite Anton himself appears in live-action to announce the new demo, which can be downloaded from the game’s Steam Page. In the demo, players can take on the role of either Anton or Annie and play through two levels.

Meet Dynamite Anton. He's a destruction worker. And a dad. And he's bringing the all new ANTONBLAST Dynamite Demo.



🍾As Anton & Annie, steal your booze back from Satan!

💥Blast two HUGE levels to pieces!

⏰Set the detonator and get out fast!



PLAY NOW: https://t.co/uBy0PwzYJl pic.twitter.com/DqDHU0UKyD — ANTONBLAST 💥 (@Summitsphere) June 7, 2023

In the destruction-based platformer, players blast through levels, using explosives to clear a path to victory. It leans heavily into the nostalgia and zaniness of platformers of years past. Specifically, the developers say that the game is inspired by the Game Boy era. ANTONBLAST is one of the more high-profile indie games launching this year, cracking our own most-anticipated list of 2023 here at Shacknews.

We still don’t know exactly when ANTONBLAST will be released, but the new Dynamite Demo should hopefully tide players over until those details come. The Guerrilla Collective also featured a look at Evolutis, an intriguing new 80s-inspired narrative. Stick with Shacknews as we continue to follow the latest news out of Summer Game Fest.