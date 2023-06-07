Listen to GameStop's (GME) Q1 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into the latest GameStop earnings call.

Later today, GameStop (GME) will release its Q1 2023 earnings report, detailing its financial performance over the first financial quarter of the year. Following the report, the gaming retailer will hold an earnings call to discuss those results. If you’re interested in hearing the conversation for yourself, we can show you how to listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2023 earnings call.

GameStop’s (GME) Q1 2023 earnings call will take place on June 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call in its entirety on the Shacknews Twitch channel. After it concludes, we’ll upload it to our YouTube channel. GameStop, as always, will be streaming the call as a webcast on its investor relations website, though you need to provide your name, email, and phone number to register.

Reporting on its first financial quarter of the year, we’re curious to see what GameStop’s executives discuss during the upcoming call. Yesterday, we discussed the company’s estimated EPS and revenue numbers. Last quarter, GameStop surprisingly beat both earnings and revenue expectations, so it’ll be interesting to see if the company maintains that momentum in 2023.

That's how you can listen to GameStop's (GME) Q1 2023 earnings call. We here at Shacknews will be covering all of the news and potential announcements out of the event on our GME topic page.