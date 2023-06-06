Evening Reading - June 6, 2023

Welcome, Shackers. It’s June: the month of many video game reveals, and while we may not have E3, there’s still plenty to see this month, even here at Shacknews. We’ll have more to say on that later, but for now, it’s time to close down another wonderful day of posting with your nightly Evening Reading. Enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Microsoft fined $20 million in FTC settlement over illegal data collection from children
- Pikmin 4 character creation featured in latest trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 may feature returning characters from MK4
- Harvest Moon among latest games added to Nintendo Switch Online
- Twitch will implement strict new guidelines on branding & creator ads in July 2023
- The SEC sues Coinbase over unregistered operations
- Apple Vision Pro's reveal didn't feature a single VR game demo
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Brace yourself for a surprise
Open for a surprise.. pic.twitter.com/SSRKRgZF4Q— Studio Ghibli (@ghiblipicture) June 6, 2023
Miyazaki, you’ve drained the life and joy from our souls yet again, you mad man.
A palette-cleansing Pika
880— posebean | pikachu extraordinaire (@posebean) June 6, 2023
sick moves pic.twitter.com/TdVSltdLoa
Look at them go! Dance it up, little ‘chu!
How goes the SF6 grind?
Ending a match with Marisa's command throw is a feeling that could power a whole week. #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/l79Jwutwfp— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) June 6, 2023
For me, it goes well. Having some of the best fun I’ve had in fighting games with Marisa.
Except when it comes to fighting Manon
Request from @SC_MercyMainBTW #StreetFighter6 #StreetFighter #manon #FGC pic.twitter.com/zylQapnYPf— Ewder -Commissions: Open - (@GianmarcoLizzio) June 5, 2023
This woman is a menace. Who let her keep all those medal levels for the entirety of a match?!
To those who get knocked down
June 5, 2023
Honda believes in you. Believe in the you E. Honda believes in.
Give this woman a raise
Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.— Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 6, 2023
Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! pic.twitter.com/iWDQl0Rtvv
I feel that you have to have some serious arm strength and personal resolve to keep a belligerent hockey fan out of a camera shot while maintaining coverage.
Take a look. It’s in a book.
40 years ago today Reading Rainbow began influencing a generation of kids to turn off the tube, pick up a book, and step into the magical world of reading. Pay homage. pic.twitter.com/f0TuJwmcUK— HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) June 6, 2023
Just 40 years ago, we were having fun reading with LeVar Burton. Time flies.
That’s a wrap on this one. How’s it going tonight? Any good movies, books, or games in your life? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!
