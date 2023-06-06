Evening Reading - June 6, 2023

Welcome, Shackers. It’s June: the month of many video game reveals, and while we may not have E3, there’s still plenty to see this month, even here at Shacknews. We’ll have more to say on that later, but for now, it’s time to close down another wonderful day of posting with your nightly Evening Reading. Enjoy.

Brace yourself for a surprise

Open for a surprise.. pic.twitter.com/SSRKRgZF4Q — Studio Ghibli (@ghiblipicture) June 6, 2023

Miyazaki, you’ve drained the life and joy from our souls yet again, you mad man.

A palette-cleansing Pika

880

sick moves pic.twitter.com/TdVSltdLoa — posebean | pikachu extraordinaire (@posebean) June 6, 2023

Look at them go! Dance it up, little ‘chu!

How goes the SF6 grind?

Ending a match with Marisa's command throw is a feeling that could power a whole week. #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/l79Jwutwfp — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) June 6, 2023

For me, it goes well. Having some of the best fun I’ve had in fighting games with Marisa.

Except when it comes to fighting Manon

This woman is a menace. Who let her keep all those medal levels for the entirety of a match?!

To those who get knocked down

Honda believes in you. Believe in the you E. Honda believes in.

Give this woman a raise

Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.



Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! pic.twitter.com/iWDQl0Rtvv — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 6, 2023

I feel that you have to have some serious arm strength and personal resolve to keep a belligerent hockey fan out of a camera shot while maintaining coverage.

Take a look. It’s in a book.

40 years ago today Reading Rainbow began influencing a generation of kids to turn off the tube, pick up a book, and step into the magical world of reading. Pay homage. pic.twitter.com/f0TuJwmcUK — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) June 6, 2023

Just 40 years ago, we were having fun reading with LeVar Burton. Time flies.

