Evening Reading - June 6, 2023

It's nighttime in America, and that means it's time for another edition of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome, Shackers. It’s June: the month of many video game reveals, and while we may not have E3, there’s still plenty to see this month, even here at Shacknews. We’ll have more to say on that later, but for now, it’s time to close down another wonderful day of posting with your nightly Evening Reading. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Brace yourself for a surprise

Miyazaki, you’ve drained the life and joy from our souls yet again, you mad man.

A palette-cleansing Pika

Look at them go! Dance it up, little ‘chu!

How goes the SF6 grind?

For me, it goes well. Having some of the best fun I’ve had in fighting games with Marisa.

Except when it comes to fighting Manon

This woman is a menace. Who let her keep all those medal levels for the entirety of a match?!

To those who get knocked down

Honda believes in you. Believe in the you E. Honda believes in.

Give this woman a raise

I feel that you have to have some serious arm strength and personal resolve to keep a belligerent hockey fan out of a camera shot while maintaining coverage.

Take a look. It’s in a book.

Just 40 years ago, we were having fun reading with LeVar Burton. Time flies.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine June 6. Thank you for stopping by, and don’t forget you can support Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury. Every little bit helps! Don’t have a dollar? Well, you don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. Dare you partake? (Dare! Dare!!)

A mini-Aussie shepherd that would love to have a biscuit
Silo gives the best faces when she thinks there will be a treat for them. Luckily for her, there was a biscuit waiting on the other end of this photo.

That’s a wrap on this one. How’s it going tonight? Any good movies, books, or games in your life? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola