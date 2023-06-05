How transmog works - Diablo 4 The Diablo 4 transmog system lets you tailor your character's look and even run around Sanctuary in a state of undress.

Diablo 4 transmog lets you customize your character’s look, run around Sanctuary almost nude, and pretty much everything in between. The wardrobe system is available as soon as you reach the first city, and it costs nothing to use – almost. The base version is free, but if you want to store multiple looks, you’ll need to fork over some in-game gold.

This guide explains how the Diablo 4 transmog system works and what you can do with the wardrobe.

Diablo 4 transmog – The wardrobe

Every city, such as Kyovashad, has a wardrobe and stash, but only the cities. You won’t find a wardrobe in outposts and hamlets like Yelesna. If you're not sure where to find them, look for the wardrobe icon on your map.

Anything you equip in the wardrobe won’t actually affect your character’s stats. If you’re level 50 with a set of legendary armor packing excellent stats, for example, but are particularly attached to how a piece of hide armor looks on your character, you can get the best of both worlds this way.

Under the “Wardrobe” tab of the wardrobe, you can choose a look for each gear category from any of the looks you’ve unlocked. Choose the category you want, select the gear you like, and then choose the “equip” button.

You can also choose to unequip, which removes the visible gear from your character without altering the stats.

The “Appearance” tab includes all the customization options from the character creator, and you can change them at any time. You’re never stuck with a specific look, so don’t hesitate to experiment.

Finally is the “Tombstone” tab. Tombstones are what show up when your character dies in PvP, and you can find more in the in-game shop.

Diablo 4 transmog – How to unlock new looks

To unlock new looks in Diablo 4, you need to salvage equipment. Our Diablo 4 salvage guide has more information about that, but just make sure to think before you salvage. You can’t get salvaged equipment back once it’s gone. Salvaging one piece of equipment unlocks that equipment’s look immediately, so you don’t have to do anything else to get it.

Looks also don’t take up any space in your inventory. If your pockets are full and you’re not sure whether to salvage for a look yet, though, you can store it in the stash – the treasure chest in the room with every wardrobe.

