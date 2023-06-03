Weekend Discussion - June 3, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

We hates it!

Dunkey looks at Smeagol game.

Not to spoil a big part of it, but man does that Balan Wonderworld comparison ever put that game into perspective.

Ok, I take it back. That game wasn't any good, either.

Rise of a leader

Check out this behind-the-scenes featurette featuring Peter Cullen and his road to becoming the legendary voice of Optimus Prime.

The Simpsons predict the future... again

PowerWash Sim is probably going to be the biggest VR launch of the year and we will no longer have any defence against this Simpsons joke. pic.twitter.com/indEKWo7y5 — Jamie Feltham (@Hero_Kvatch) June 2, 2023

At least this time it's funny and not like, "Oh man, The Simpsons called another dystopian piece of our dreary future.

It's a long wait for Season 2, isn't it?

I've said for months that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is probably the best show you're not watching. Disney posted the full season finale, which is the most brutal cliffhanger I'd see until [REDACTED FOR SPOILERS]. Give it a look, get an idea of what the fuss is about, and then sit around like me and wait for the next season... whenever that is.

For now, just enjoy the Chibi Tiny Tales.

Weekend grooves

Take us home, Metro Boomin x Nav x A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie with Swae Lee! Go see Across the Spider-Verse, because it rules!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!