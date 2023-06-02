Evening Reading - June 2, 2023

Welcome to the month of June, everyone! We're back again with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the gaming horn

Lost among this weekend's blockbuster releases, don't forget to check out We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie!

Take a look at what's coming in the next Battle Pass for Pokemon Unite!

Super Mega Baseball 4 is also out this weekend! Check out EA's entry into the baseball gaming field.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Week 4

Not sure I prefer it but now its a convertible lmfao pic.twitter.com/VIoM1MbuKp — lloyd (komodo) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@komodoxeno) May 31, 2023

And you thought LEGO 2K Drive gave you vehicle customization options.

nintendo devs: spends 6 years painstakingly crafting shrine puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom, each with unique themes and thought-provoking solutions



me: pic.twitter.com/d4hAYS0DFJ — liccnuke (@liccnuke) May 30, 2023

If you've played Tears of the Kingdom longer than a few hours, you know there's more cheese here than a dairy farm.

Help i'm crying the way he was so beautifully in the center of the frame hahaha #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #totk pic.twitter.com/m6Hi23cr83 — Izzy @ Dokomi Hall 1 - G26 (@tsuyonpu) June 1, 2023

You don't need to wait three days for the full moon in this game.

Gleeok go down the hoooooooooole.

Zelda tears of the kingdom: This shrine is literally halo 3 the final level Lmfao pic.twitter.com/tE2NQ5VtVR — 🌟Mint Blais🌟 (@MintBlais) May 29, 2023

I'm not going to make a Halo Infinite joke. Why kick that game when it's down?

We can't end this feature without some Korok violence.

Street Fighter 6 - Week 1

We kick off with the legendary Justin Wong, who is racking his brain trying to beat the JP Impossible Challenge.

Matt McMuscles created Haggar and took him out on the World Tour mode.

Top Zangief player Snake Eyez has hit the lab and is already putting together some filthy combos.

iDom is likewise getting his reps in and taking his lumps now.

Daigo is also getting some practice in, but making some pit stops to do some people watching.

They did it again - they gave the zoner an insane reversal:

JP looking like a potential main for me :)) pic.twitter.com/Hr5bthR7HO — TSM Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) June 2, 2023

Leffen is taking time to learn SF6 and likes what he sees with JP.

Dhalsim sequence ideas pic.twitter.com/ZdfAM6s8c7 — Mister Crimson (@MistahCrimson) June 2, 2023

Mister Crimson has some ideas for Dhalsim!

Max is already doing some work with Marisa.

He's also got some YouTube videos hitting his channel right now.

Nothing but the Hotfix Checking in on Summer Games Done Quick 2023

Summer Games Done Quick is happening right now! Let's look at some of the best runs of the week so far!

Here are our favorite runs of the week so far, not counting what we've seen on Friday. Speaking of which...

Congratulations for hitting that first million!

On non-marathon weeks, GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the importance of game writing and talks about some of the primary differences from other forms of media.

This week in Shaqnews EJ news

“The job is what I do, it’s not who I am…it took me a while to learn that…



…that was the defining moment that said, ‘get over yourself.’”



- @TurnerSportsEJ shares a story of forgiveness that changed his perspective on “the big picture” and the importance of humanity.… pic.twitter.com/6uMcOUcHFU — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 2, 2023

Always take care of yourselves first and foremost. Thank you to EJ and the whole Inside the NBA crew. We'll see you all next season!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Welcome back to Kris Statlander!

Tonight in video game music

We're showing love to Final Fantasy XIV with Lacey Johnson!

