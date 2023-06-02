Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 2, 2023

More Zelda, the Street Fighter 6 launch, and Summer Games Done Quick! There's a lot to keep up with in this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the month of June, everyone! We're back again with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Lost among this weekend's blockbuster releases, don't forget to check out We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie!

Take a look at what's coming in the next Battle Pass for Pokemon Unite!

Super Mega Baseball 4 is also out this weekend! Check out EA's entry into the baseball gaming field.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Week 4

And you thought LEGO 2K Drive gave you vehicle customization options.

If you've played Tears of the Kingdom longer than a few hours, you know there's more cheese here than a dairy farm.

You don't need to wait three days for the full moon in this game.

Gleeok go down the hoooooooooole.

I'm not going to make a Halo Infinite joke. Why kick that game when it's down?

Finally...

We can't end this feature without some Korok violence.

Street Fighter 6 - Week 1

We kick off with the legendary Justin Wong, who is racking his brain trying to beat the JP Impossible Challenge.

Matt McMuscles created Haggar and took him out on the World Tour mode.

Top Zangief player Snake Eyez has hit the lab and is already putting together some filthy combos.

iDom is likewise getting his reps in and taking his lumps now.

Daigo is also getting some practice in, but making some pit stops to do some people watching.

Leffen is taking time to learn SF6 and likes what he sees with JP.

Mister Crimson has some ideas for Dhalsim!

And finally...

Max is already doing some work with Marisa.

He's also got some YouTube videos hitting his channel right now.

Nothing but the Hotfix Checking in on Summer Games Done Quick 2023

Summer Games Done Quick is happening right now! Let's look at some of the best runs of the week so far!

Here are our favorite runs of the week so far, not counting what we've seen on Friday. Speaking of which...

Congratulations for hitting that first million!

On non-marathon weeks, GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the importance of game writing and talks about some of the primary differences from other forms of media.

This week in Shaqnews EJ news

Always take care of yourselves first and foremost. Thank you to EJ and the whole Inside the NBA crew. We'll see you all next season!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Welcome back to Kris Statlander!

Tonight in video game music

We're showing love to Final Fantasy XIV with Lacey Johnson!

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for the month of June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

