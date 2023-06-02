Weekend PC Download Deals for June 2: Epic Mega Sale continues

It's a quieter weekend on the PC gaming front. There aren't many big sales, but it should be noted that the Epic Mega Sale does continue. Be sure to find the best from Epic Games while they're still available. Don't forget to use that Epic Coupon!

Elsewhere, check out Steam discounts on Destiny 2: Lightfall and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Visit Green Man Gaming for the lowest price on Deathloop to date. Gamersgate is kicking off its Summer Sale. And Gamebillet enters the arena with a launch discount on Street Fighter 6.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

For the duration of the Epic Mega Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: Flame Keeper, Arboria, The Darkest Tales, DIG: Deep In Galaxies, Burnhouse Lane, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Door in the Woods, For the People, Constructor Plus, Doom Classic Complete, Quake, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Midnight Protocol, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Fanatical Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 to get Hollow Knight, Rain World, Blasphemous, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Lost Ruins, Lone Fungus, and Haiku the Robot. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 for Dicey Dungeons and Luck be a Landlord. Pay $12 or more to also receive Chrono Ark, Tainted Grail: Conquest, and Alina of the Arena. Pay $20 or more to also receive Beneath Oresa and Fights in Tight Spaces. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Gloria Victis, PULSAR: Lost Colony, Midnight Ghost Hunt, Northgard, and Generation Zero. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.