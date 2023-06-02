Weekend PC Download Deals for June 2: Epic Mega Sale continues

It's a quieter weekend on the PC gaming front. There aren't many big sales, but it should be noted that the Epic Mega Sale does continue. Be sure to find the best from Epic Games while they're still available. Don't forget to use that Epic Coupon!
Elsewhere, check out Steam discounts on Destiny 2: Lightfall and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Visit Green Man Gaming for the lowest price on Deathloop to date. Gamersgate is kicking off its Summer Sale. And Gamebillet enters the arena with a launch discount on Street Fighter 6.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
For the duration of the Epic Mega Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.
- Midnight Ghost Hunt - FREE until 6/8
- Epic Games Mega Sale 2023
- Returnal - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tchia - $22.49 (25% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $31.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $35.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights - $19.79 (67% off)
- Saints Row - $26.99 (55% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $19.79 (67% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $19.79 (34% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $20.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $38.49 (45% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $11.99 (80% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $15.74 (65% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $12.99 (35% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $17.49 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $4.79 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Roguebook - $11.24 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Mega Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: Flame Keeper, Arboria, The Darkest Tales, DIG: Deep In Galaxies, Burnhouse Lane, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Door in the Woods, For the People, Constructor Plus, Doom Classic Complete, Quake, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Midnight Protocol, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Fanatical Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $8.69 (86% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.19 (68% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $12.59 (79% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.09 (69% off)
- For Honor Complete [Ubisoft] - $25.29 (77% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.95 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.95 (40% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.23 (35% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.95 (50% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.94 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.90 (67% off)
- Trek To Yomi [Steam] - $11.94 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.19 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.39 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.49 (63% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $15.98 (47% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (64% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.40 (59% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.50 (52% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $18.63 (87% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Outlast 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $5.99 (80% off)
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $2.99 (85% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $6.49 (35% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Deathloop [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $18.71 (38% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $11.22 (72% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 to get Hollow Knight, Rain World, Blasphemous, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Lost Ruins, Lone Fungus, and Haiku the Robot. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 for Dicey Dungeons and Luck be a Landlord. Pay $12 or more to also receive Chrono Ark, Tainted Grail: Conquest, and Alina of the Arena. Pay $20 or more to also receive Beneath Oresa and Fights in Tight Spaces. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Gloria Victis, PULSAR: Lost Colony, Midnight Ghost Hunt, Northgard, and Generation Zero. These activate on Steam.
- Family Friendly Sale
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Freshly Frosted [Steam] - $6.79 (32% off)
- Conan Chop Chop [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch [Steam] - $2.99 (80% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Family Friendly Sale.
- Legends of Old Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Legends of Old Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.50 (70% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $29.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cozy & Family Friendly Games Celebration
- Season: A Letter to the Future - $17.49 (30% off)
- Operation Tango - $10.99 (45% off)
- The Wandering Village - $19.99 (20% off)
- Traveller's Rest - $10.04 (33% off)
- Peglin - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lost Ember - $11.99 (60% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $13.99 (30% off)
- KeyWe - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Cozy & Family Friendly Games Celebration.
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $27.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.98 (63% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $12.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry - $23.99 (60% off)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- SnowRunner - $16.49 (45% off)
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger - $2.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
