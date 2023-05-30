ShackStream: Sunshine Shuffle stacks the deck on today's Indie-licious We cut cards on the open seas with a number of lovable ne'er-do-wells in Sunshine Shuffle for today's Indie-licious ShackStream!

What happens when a crew of thieves comes back together after years apart for a friendly game of poker in a boat on the ocean? Probably shenanigans abound, but we’ll see for ourselves today when we jump into Sunshine Shuffle on the latest episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Sunshine Shuffle comes to us from the developers at Strange Scaffold. It officially launched on PC on May 24, 2023, and will be coming to Nintendo Switch on May 31, 2023. Set in a boat on the ocean, a number of animal folk come together for a friendly poker game. These animal folk just happened to also be involved in a heist 10 years prior that had a troubling outcome. As we bet, ante, and play the odds, we’ll also get our fellow players to open up about what happened and their memories of that fateful heist, good and bad.

Join us as we play Sunshine Shuffle on this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Can we keep the chips flowing and our heads on straight in a den of thieves (no matter how adorable)? Tune in and find out as we go live with Sunshine Shuffle on Indie-licious shortly!