CD Projekt CEO refutes Sony acquisition rumors The company's CEO has reaffirmed that CD Projekt is not for sale.

With Microsoft still fighting to complete the largest publisher acquisition that the industry has ever seen, there has been increasing speculation that competitor Sony would also be looking to add some new names to its own arsenal. One studio that rumors began to swirl around was CD Projekt, the parent company of the developers behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077. The Polish company has now put those rumors to bed, confirming that it is not currently for sale.

The news came directly from the mouth of CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski during its latest earnings call. "Nothing has changed on our end. I can repeat what we've been saying throughout the years: CD Projekt is not for sale. We want to remain independent." He spoke more about the company’s independence: "It's very exciting to follow our own path.”



Source: CD Projekt

Back in April, Sony announced that it would be increasing its acquisition budget by a solid amount, which was another contributing factor to the rumors. In the last calendar year, Sony made deals to acquire Bungie and Firewalk Studios. CD Projekt’s stock (OTGLY) value has also dropped pretty significantly since the infamous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and hasn’t been able to reach its previous value, making it a likely acquisition target in the eyes of audiences and analysts.

With CD Projekt outright denying the Sony acquisition gossip, the rumor mill can turn to the next potential studio merger. As for CDPR, the studio has a slew of projects in various stages of development, including The Witcher 4 and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Next month, the publisher is expected to share new details on Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC. For more on those projects and everything else that CD Projekt is working on, stick with Shacknews.