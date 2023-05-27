Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - May 27, 2023

To start this long holiday weekend, it's the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

The best of the best

Leading up to the release of Street Fighter 6, Maximilian has been looking back at the Street Fighter series. He's taken a few videos to cover the various incarnations of Street Fighter II and this is the peak of that generation. It's Super Turbo!

And, on top of that, he's looking at the original "balls hard" version of Super Turbo from the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

BEEEEEEST FRIENDS!

Congratulations and thank you to the wonderful Katy Bentz of Life is Strange fame for raising over $10,000 for Best Friends Animals Society. If you're in the Los Angeles area, check out those two lovely bundles of happiness on the bottom.

Living the Dad life

Anybody who has read my Hearthstone features around the time of each new expansion knows that I've often linked to RegisKillbin's decks. He's been a great Hearthstone streamer and has branched out into Marvel Snap in recent months. Now, he's also a father, so on behalf of the Shack, I'd like to congratulate him on this wonderful new stage of his family.

Serving up a last round of Soupbowl

CarlSagan42 will sadly not be at Summer Games Done Quick (which, again, I remind everyone, starts tomorrow!) for the Super Mario Maker 2 relay race this time around, but we're spotlighting his latest video anyway because Soupbowl's troll levels are always good for a lot of fun and laughs. Check this out and enjoy Soupbowl as he heads into retirement.

For reals this time.

We think.

Weekend grooves

Take us home, Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

