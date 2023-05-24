Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nathan Fillion returns to voice Cayde-6 in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

After dying in 2018, it looks like Cayde-6 is set to return in Destiny 2's upcoming expansion.
Sam Chandler
Bungie had a massive surprise for Destiny 2 players during the PlayStation Showcase when the company revealed that Cayde-6 is coming back to Destiny 2. It looks like the beloved Hunter Vanguard has been locked away in some sort of Guardian afterlife, deep within the Traveler. Take a look at the teaser below.

The teaser for Destiny 2: The Final Shape was revealed on May 24, 2023 as part of the PlayStation Showcase. The trailer also announced a date for an upcoming Destiny Showcase on August 22, 2023. But enough about that, the big revelation is that Cayde-6 is back, he’s being voiced by Nathan Fillion, Ikora is talking to him, and they’re both inside the Traveler.

So what exactly is going on here? There’s a lot of speculation flying around, but what we know for sure is that Cayde-6 died during the Forsaken campaign back in 2018. Now, some way or another, he’s wound up inside the Traveler, as is evident by the giant triangular portal in the sky which the Witness etched into the Traveler at the end of the Lightfall campaign.

Between Cayde’s death and present times, a whole lot has happened, which Ikora indicates to her friend. It would seem that Cayde has his memories but has no knowledge of the events that transpired since his death in our universe.

There are plenty of questions that are hopefully going to be answered when The Final Shape releases. For starters, is inside the Traveler a form of an afterlife and if it is, who gets to go there? Will it just be “good” Guardians or will the morally evil Guardians be there too. Following that, will the foes we’ve defeated be inside the Traveler? Additionally, Cayde-6 doesn’t have his Ghost, but he’s suffused with Light. Will this be a new subclass or is this the pure form of the Traveler’s power?

More questions remain and no doubt more will be introduced once the Destiny Showcase rolls around on August 22. For now, rest well knowing that you’ll get to have some spicy ramen with Cayde-6 after all.

