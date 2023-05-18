Mortal Kombat 1 will feature assist characters called Kameo Fighters Kameo Fighters will be separate from the game's main roster of kombatants.

NetherRealm Studios has pulled back the curtain on the next chapter of the Mortal Kombat franchise. Set for a September 2023 release, Mortal Kombat 1 will seemingly serve as a soft reset for the franchise. In addition to the cinematic reveal trailer, NetherRealm has provided some light details about the gameplay experience in MK1, including the fact that the game will have assist characters in the form of Kameo Fighters.

Following the release of the Mortal Kombat 1 announcement trailer, the full website for the upcoming fighting game went live. On the FAQ page, we get some interesting tidbits about the next chapter in the series. One particular section highlights a new feature, called Kameo Fighters.



Source: WB Games

Kameo Fighters are a unique roster of partner characters to assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players. These characters are chosen separately from the main roster of fighters.

While it’s likely given that Scorpion, Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, and other Mortal Kombat OGs will be part of the game’s playable roster, we speculate that some of the series’ secondary characters might find life as Kameo Fighters. The Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will come with five Kameo Fighters, as confirmed on the same FAQ page.

How exactly Kameo Figthers will work in battle remains to be seen. It’s likely that we’ll get a gameplay reveal sometime this summer, so we’ll be watching closely for more details when that happens.

NetherRealm has not confirmed who any of the Kameo Fighters in MK1 will be. With the game set for a September 19, 2023 release date, there is plenty of time to speculate between now and then. It’s also been announced that the game is targeting a beta in August. For more Mortal Kombat 1 news and updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.