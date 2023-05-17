Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 2023 earnings call here Here's when and how to tune into Take-Two Interactive's Q4 earnings call.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is the publisher behind some of the most recognizable franchises in gaming, including Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K. Like several other publicly traded companies in the industry, the publisher is set to reveal its earnings report for the latest financial quarter. Afterward, the company will hold an earnings call to discuss those results further. If you’d like to hear the conversation, we can show you how to listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2023 earnings call.

Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2023 earnings call will be held later today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Once it ends, we’ll upload the full thing to our YouTube channel as a VOD. Take-Two is hosting the call on its investor relations site as a webcast, but you’re required to provide your email address and company name.

The call will come just half an hour after Take-Two is expected to report its financial earnings at the close of markets. With this being the end of the fourth quarter, it also marks the end of the publisher’s fiscal year, so we can expect some figures for the full year in addition to the quarter.

While we’re guaranteed to get some financial news, we’ll also be listening closely on the slim possibility that Take-Two makes any announcements regarding its video game projects. We’re not expecting anything, but it’s worth considering. You can expect to read any news from Take-Two right here on Shacknews.