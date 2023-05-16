Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 16, 2023

It's nighttime in America, and that means it's time to wind down with another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of a fantastic Tuesday, Shackers. We hope you’ve enjoyed the first weekend with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Or maybe you dug into Diablo 4’s most recent beta? Anyways, we hope you had time to catch up on sleep. Nonetheless, we’re about to dive into the halfway point of the week, but we have to shut a good day of posting proper with another Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

So much stuff you can do

Truly, every day is an experiment in Tears of the Kingdom. What’s your favorite discovery?

Journalism is valued in Hyrule

Lucky Clover Gazette sounds like a sweet gig. Also, I’d get to work with Penn and he’s pretty great.

Overwatch 2 roadmap.mp4

If I’d known the second half of the game was never coming, I would have definitely scored the whole thing lower.

Meanwhile, in Elon Musk’s fantasy imaginatorium

Twitter’s a “stable place” he said. Kind of like pure lithium is a stable element or nitroglycerin is a stable explosive.

A moment of zen

From our friend and Shacker, Nathan Purkeypile. The Axis Unseen keeps shaping up to be such a beautiful and fascinating looking game.

“Cold gear”

To be honest, this has happened with female battle armor for years. You go ahead and run around in that cold-resistant gown, Link.

Lil gator has a snack

Lil fella wanted that meal so bad.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine May 16. We hope you enjoyed. Don’t forget you can support Shacknews if you want for as little as a dollar a month through Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need a dollar to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android that lets you engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. If you can’t get enough of Zelda, we just launched a Hero of Time sticker pack and you can pick it up in the store to get all sorts of heroic stickers for your pets now.

A mini-Aussie shepherd looking very heroic.
Flaff is a brave hero. Will you rise to her challenge?

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great evening. Don’t stay up too long on Tears of the Kingdom if you’ve got work in the morning! Or if you do, let us know the cool stuff you found in the Chatty section below.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

