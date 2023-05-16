ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 324 Time to dive back into Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it’s night number two of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom experience. Last episode we finally arrived at Rito Village in the Hebra region. It was quite the stroll over to Rito Village since I was exploring pretty much everything around the area. Prior to getting to Rito Village, we stopped at the Lucky Glover Gazette for the first time. The editor-in-chief asked us to swing by horse stables to find information along with their freelance reporter; Penn. Penn might be my favorite new character in the game since I really like his design.You can get your hands on some nice gear if you do the newspaper quest. The gear helps you climb better in wet/turbulent weather. That is a huge deal because you never know when it’s going to start raining in Hyrule.

I also had the displeasure of playing one of the worst mini games I have ever played in a video game. There is a fruit catching game just outside Rito Village but you have to use Ultrahand to catch them and put them inside a basket for points. Let me just say that I was not a fan of this mini game and luckily you don’t have to do it for story progression. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for night two of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

Who doesn't like a bird newspaper reporter with aviator goggles?

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The program should be back to its regular lineup with the likes of Mario 64, Metroid Fusion, and Live A Live next week. In the meantime, enjoy the newest Legend of Zelda game and see if you can pick up some tips/tricks in the game.

If you need any help in your Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom adventure, Shacknews has you covered. From guides to video recaps, Shacknews has it all. It's a baseball night in the Stevetendo house and the Mets are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have the best record in baseball and the Mets are struggling at the moment so what could go wrong? I'll be checking the score from time to time during the episode but the focus is all Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

